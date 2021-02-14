two upperclassmen soar as this week’s Iron Men





The Tigers have made it into the third week of spring practice leading up to the A-Day game, and this week two upper classmen have been named Auburn Football’s Iron Men of the Week: Derick Hall and Tashawn Manning. The duo join the ranks of Owen Pappoe, Bo Nix, Luke Deal and Ladarius Tennison and are recognized by the strength and conditioning department for having a great week of training and being leaders in the off season. Each week an attacking player and a defensive player are chosen. The defense representative is Derick Hall, who is listed on the grid at the buck position–A weak linebacker. He played high school prom in Gulfport, MS, and was recruited to Auburn as a four-star residence and as the # 9 Mississippi prospect. A true freshman in the 2019 season, Hall played along the defensive line, hitting the field against Oregon first. Hall played all 11 games in the 2020 season hit by COVID-19, scoring 21 total tackles in the year, including 3.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Iron Men of the Week:

Derick Hall and Tashawn Manning Work, Hard Work does not go unnoticed! Congratulations on a great training week!#WarEagle #AuburnStrength pic.twitter.com/BtPGdI1Xnu – Maroon Strength (@AU_Strength) February 13, 2021 Tashawn Manning, the attacking Iron Man, did a brave job off the grid to get to this point. A 3 star recruit from Apopka, FL, Manning was listed as the No. 61 defensive tackle in the nation. After being recruited by Auburn Football in June 2015, the attacking lineman was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia last November and underwent chemotherapy for eight months. The Tigers supported him throughout the process, according to AL.com: Manning started chemotherapy a day later when he also received a call from Auburn coach Gus Malzahn, who first encouraged Manning and his family and assured them that the program would honor his scholarship offer, regardless of whether he would ever be allowed to apply for the Tigers to play. Fortunately, Manning was declared cancer-free in 2016 and was allowed to participate in the training in 2017. He redshirt that year and played his first game in 2018 against the state of Alabama. Manning played five games in the 2019 season as a backup to the left guard and then started in all 11 games of the 2020 season. Auburn football’s leaders keep popping up in spring training sessions, and we love the fact that players whose names aren’t always mentioned on TV or who don’t make eye-popping moves are recognized for their role in the team’s success.







