No. 1 USC men’s tennis increases 4-3 loss against No. 5 Texas





Tennis for men | February 13, 2021 URBANA, ILL. The No. 1 USC men’s tennis team was rocked by the comeback push of Texas’s No. 5 in a comforting semi-final at today’s ITA National Team Indoor Championships, with the Trojans losing 4-3. USC is now 7-2 overall for the year. Double action saw the Trojans pop out, just like the day before, with Stefan Dostanic and Bradley Frye scored a quick win on track two, a 6-1 decision to put some wind in USC’s sails. Texas, however, fired back and took a 6-2 victory on track three at USC’s Mor Bulis and Louis Weststrate to put the decision maker first. The neck-and-neck battle was forced into a tiebreaker, and the highest ranked Trojans Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith was all business in finishing a 7-6 (2) win that stopped a point on the board for the Trojans and ended up playing singles. From its No. 5 slot, Louis Weststrate went full-court press against Chih Chi Huang by working his way to a 6-0, 6-1 to make a 2-0 lead for the Trojans. Not long after, # 1 Daniel Cukierman put in a smooth 6-2, 6-2 victory on track one over # 57 Siem Woldeab, and USC took a 3-0 lead. But the Longhorns created a momentum shift when # 120 Eliot Spizzirri upset USC’s # 19 senior 7-6 (2), 6-3. Riley Smith on court two. That had the score at 3-1 USC with three-setters raging on the remaining jobs. At number 3, USC’s # 104 Stefan Dostanic had forced a third set against Micah Braswell, Texas’ # 78, but the Longhorn held on to win 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 and cut the margin to 3-2. In court six, even McDonald forged a comeback path against USCs Jake Sands putting out tight second and third sets for a 2-6, 7-5, 7-5 victory snapped the score to 3-3. That placed the deciding game on lane three, where Texas’s Cleeve Harper also completed a three-set comeback at the top of USC’s # 79 Ryder Jackson 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 to claim victory for the Longhorns. The USC will close the league tomorrow (February 14) in a 9am game against TCU. 2021 ITA NATIONAL TEAM INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP (Urbana, Ill.) CONSOLATION SEMIFINAL

# 5 Texas 4, # 1 USC 3 February 13, 2021 | Atkins Tennis Center (Urbana, Ill.) DOUBLE (1) # 1 Cukierman / R. Smith (USC) def. Spizzirri / Woldeab (TEX) – 7-6 (2)

(2) Dostanic / Frye (USC) def. Holden / Huang (TEX) – 6-1

(3) Braswell / Harper (TEX) defeated. Bulis / Weststrate (USC) – 6-2

Order of arrival: 2, 3, 1 USC wins double point.

SINGLES (1) # 1 Daniel Cukierman (USC) def. # 57 Siem Woldeab (TEX) – 6-2, 6-2

(2) # 120 Eliot Spizzirri (TEX) def. # 19 Riley Smith (USC) – 7-6 (2), 6-3

(3) # 78 Micah Braswell (TEX) defeats. # 104 Stefan Dostanic (USC) – 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

(4) Cleeve Harper (TEX) def. # 79 Ryder Jackson (USC) – 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 *

(5) Louis Weststrate (USC) def. Chih Chi Huang (TEX) – 6-0, 6-1

(6) Evin McDonald (TEX) beats. Jake Sands (USC) – 2-6, 7-5, 7-5

Order of finishing: 5, 1, 2, 3, 6, 4 *

