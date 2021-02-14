I will die playing saxophone in Kunle Ajayi church

Pastor Kunle Ajayi, popularly known as PK, is Pastor Enoch Adeboyes’s music minstrel in The Redeemed Christian Church of God. In this interview with Adesile Tosin , he talks about his life, the church of God and the nation.

The year 2020 was a year of many revelations about the COVID-19 and # EndSARS protest in Nigeria. How are you sir?

We thank and praise Almighty God. God has been faithful, and then we know that this year was very interesting, but nevertheless, God has been so faithful to me and my family, and I also think about the Church.

You were born in the Mushin area of ​​Lagos State, an area known for its scabiness; Doesn’t that area negatively affect you as you grow up, sir?

It does and by the grace of God God brought me out and saved my life for which I am forever grateful to this day.

Mushin is your hometown and now that God has brought you out of here, do you ever think about having a rehabilitation program that can also bring people from the same area that God brought you back from many years?

Even this COVID-19, I went there. Actually i was born in ldi-oro and i went to akala to hand out some palliative and you know the church has a place around that akala and i think we have about two or three churches around idi-oro and they do it really good .

In one of your comments, you said that the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti inspired you to become a saxophonist. Fela was an activist, and you are a pastor. How did he inspire you?

He inspired me the way he played good music. Fela played good music and whatever he says, something he says always makes sense. Physically they make sense, and then spiritually, if he talked about Water no get enemy and Teacher don’t teach me nonsense, you will find it true. You know he was talking about the political aspect. And then in the world, if you look at the history of the world and the missionary, most of the word came from the church. So we may not actively participate in political activism, but we do in the spiritual realm. We pray for the nation, we pray for our country, and the Lord has commanded us to pray for our leaders, and you know that as we pray for them and the nation, something changes in the spiritual realm and it can occur later manifest in the physical realm. .

No matter how big RCCG is, God has put you in charge of music conducting, how do you go about fulfilling your responsibilities knowing that the Redeemed Christian Church of God is throughout the land of the nations?

Well, you called me music director? No, I’m actually helping someone and that’s daddy GO Pastor Enoch Adeboye affectionately called daddy GO is the General Overseer and at the same time the music direction is right under him. And then you know Dad is well organized, so we have music coordinators for every province and country. Each coordinator reports to their provincial headquarters and the report comes directly to the national headquarters. So they have a standard and well-organized administration in the church that is still under daddy GO

At 56 you still play the saxophone very well. Are you planning to retire at a certain age?

Why retire? When I die, I die playing it. And this is what we do when we get to heaven. The Bible tells us that, and everyone sings it. I’m sure we’ll play a musical instrument too, because we’re talking about House of Gold. There will be a saxophone.

Many years ago God sent you to Papa Adeboye, and since then God changed the name people called you when you were little, how do you feel? Do you regret it?

Ahh! You said it all. You know, I don’t regret it and I don’t regret it. My life has changed and it has changed for life and changed forever forever.

Do you have any gratitude you want to send to Pastor EA Adeboye?

Yes, I am eternally grateful to Mum and Dad GO for adopting me as their child and I will be forever grateful.

As a saxophonist, how do you relax despite your schedule and because we see papa GO, we usually see you, and then you are a very busy man. So how do you unwind?

I play table tennis and I have it in my house. When I relax, I watch sports and also read books. I also listen to good music to relax myself.

Do you have an album you are working on?

There is an album that we are working on that also features Nathaniel Bassey and artists from Hallelujah Records such as Tosin bee, MOZ, Bidemi Olaoba and Femi Okunuga, which will be out very soon.

We know you’re a grandfather now, how do you feel about being that?

I feel good and I feel happy and I am grateful to God for making me a grandfather.

Are you still in contact with the Gospel Musicians Association of Nigeria? Because we had to believe that every gospel artist is a member?

Even though I am not an active member, I have contact with them because of the nature of my job and because of what I do now. And I believe that one day I will be an active member if God allows it, but for now I am in contact with some of them and with the current GOMAN governor in Lagos.

Any advice to the government right now, while the nation is still facing so many challenges, what should you tell the government?

The government should listen to God, and if the people who govern us know God, they will do exactly what God asks of them to the people and listen to advice. It is not wrong when people advise them.

They need to listen to the advice, weigh it up and look at the area in which they will improve people’s lives. God hears the prayer of the poor and the Bible says that when the poor weep God hears, so if God can hear the prayers of the people, I think the government should also listen to the people who run them.

And then if there are no people, there is no government. So I think the government should listen and seek God, seeking God is the best; while having the fear of God, you would want great things. Doing the fear of God will help the nation a lot. If we have the fear of God, you should be doing the right things for the people and not for personal use.

Many of the people in the government do not have the fear of the Lord; some of those who fear God do not do what God says. In all, they should seek and fear God

The Bible says the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. Wisdom is needed to rule the nation and to have the fear of God is to seek God.

So many young people want to be like you, they’ve seen your saxophone playing when Baba wants to preach and they just love your style. So what do you have to tell emerging saxophonists or those who played it young?

My advice is that they should be sure of what they want to do, that they should be patient, hardworking, diligent and also be diligent in the word of God, the things of God, and by the grace of God the sky will be their limit to be. Finally, they must be highly disciplined in every area of ​​their life.