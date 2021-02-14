Real Madrid pass Valencia with a great 8/10 game from Kroos, Casemiro

Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos scored when Real Madrid beat Valencia 2-0 on Sunday to keep pressure on Atletico Madrid at the top of the La Liga table.

It was a comfortable victory, with the three points scored in a first half in which Valencia failed to make any attempt on goal. Casemiro had already saved a long shot from Jaume Domenech when Benzema beat the goalkeeper with a low, curling attempt from the left.

Dani Carvajal stumbled away injured in the 25th minute, but Madrid continued to dominate and Kroos doubled their lead by shooting into the bottom corner from substitute Lucas Vazquez’s return. In the second half, Thibaut called Courtois into action for the first time and saved Maxi Gomez’s powerful shot, while Ferland Mendy had rejected a smart finish for offside.

Pros

This was a clear win for Madrid against a team from Valencia that recently completed their worst first half ever since introducing three points for a win. That half-season did include a 4-1 win over Madrid at Mestalla in November, so this was a satisfying result on an afternoon when again only a win would be enough after Atletico’s win yesterday.

Madrid’s greatest strength is their midfield, and this was another afternoon when Casemiro, Luka Modric and Kroos were far superior to all that Valencia had to offer. All three have arguably played some of their best football this season, even if the team as a whole didn’t click.

Negatives

Carvajal’s injury record will be a major concern for Real Madrid this year. If he’s fit, he’s one of the best fullbacks out there, but he’s missed this campaign for over three months of football, and that was before he knew the magnitude of this latest setback, just before the return of the Champions League. coming.

Madrid have alternatives as a right back – Vazquez has performed admirably there this season when called up, and Ferland Mendy can switch flanks – but neither compares to a fully fit Carvajal.





Manager rating out of 10

7 – Zinedine Zidane’s team was impressive here, albeit aided by an undersized opponent. The coach’s selection options are still limited, with seven players (Sergio Ramos, Eden Hazard, Fede Valverde, Marcelo, Rodrygo, Eder Militao and Alvaro Odriozola). However, the first XI remains strong, and it is only on a couch full of youngsters where the weakness begins to show.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best. Players introduced after 70 minutes will not be rated)

GK Thibaut Courtois, 7 – Not hindered in the first half by a team from Valencia that had not taken a single shot. So it did very well to save spectacularly from Gomez after the break.

DF Dani Carvajal, 6 – Back after six weeks out with a hamstring injury and took only 25 minutes before limping again.

DF Raphael Varane, 6 – Caught by Goncalo Guedes in the first half, who turned yellow. He didn’t have to be his best here.

DF Nacho, 6 – He appeared to have been injured in the first half but recovered to put on a solid performance against a toothless attack in Valencia.

DF Ferland Mendy, 7 – Had plenty of room to move forward on the left and seemed to be taking full advantage of it. It did very well to throw away his chance in the second half, but was denied by the offside flag. Could have scored again if I was played by Benzema.

MF Casemiro, 8 Undoubtedly Real Madrid’s most influential player week after week. Jaume almost managed to catch with an early shot. Otherwise had a neat game.

MF Toni Kroos, 8 – Back from his midweek ban against Getafe with a goal – his first in 2021 – and an assist. The finish for the goal was Kroos at his best: he made it look easy and effortless, even if it wasn’t.

MF Luka Modric, 8 — Pressure. Had a shot blocked in the first half, set up Benzema for a near-post opportunity and then got saved another attempt in the first 45 minutes. Also for Benzema a wonderful pass in the second half.

Toni Kroos, right, and Casemiro celebrate after scoring a goal against Valencia. David S. Bustamante / Soccrates / Getty Images

FW Marco Asensio, 7 – His willingness to run on defense is so important in a team that sometimes struggles to open up opponents. It did well, without excelling.

PW Vinicius Junior 7 – Retains his place despite Vazquez being available in a vote of faith from Zidane. It still seems lacking in confidence and no spark, but would have had an assist had Mendy’s heel not been offside.

FW Karim Benzema, 8 – Loves to score against Valencia, having scored six goals in his last five matches against them now. Shook off an ankle injury from the first minute to score the opener and got some other chances, which seemed like a constant threat.

Substitutes

FW Lucas Vazquez, 7 – Replaced Carvajal after his injury relapse, only recently recovered from injury. Put Kroos up for goal and generally played well.

FW Sergio Arribas, NO – Played the last 20 minutes, stood up for Asensio, and once again the youngster looked comfortable.

MF Isco, NR Brought for Modric and was quiet.

FW Mariano Diaz, NO Benzema had 10 minutes to go.