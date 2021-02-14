When cricket was a sport, not politics

The culture of cricket on both sides of the border emerged as a theme at this stage due to the shocking developments in Uttarakhand Cricket. Coach Wasim Jaffer, a legendary batsman (no one in cricket history has scored more than 19,000 runs in first-class cricket) resigned, haunted by accusations of “common bias” in the selection of the state team. Jaffer blames Cricket Secretary of State Mahim Verma for promoting undeserving favorites, a fact that sparked a conflict between the two.

Another cricketer, Iqbal Abdullah, more interested in the afterlife than scoring points on the field, sought permission to invite a Mullah to conduct Friday prayers. This was unacceptable to Minister Verma, as it was to any sensible person. But Verma supported “Ram bhakt Hanuman ki jai” as the slogan of the team. Jaffer’s suggestion that “Go Uttarakhand” would help to weld the team better was ignored.

Unrest about incidents like this makes me reminisce about better days. My initiation into test cricket was through the intervention of a mid-sized AGA radio that had to be tuned every minute to hear the commentary with any clarity.

Commentary from Vizzy or Maharaj Kumar from Vizianagram was for us newbies the soul of Indian cricket. One of Vizzy’s obsessions was to have test cricket shifted from Green Park Kanpur to Lucknow, the city of Nawabs, more suited to Vizzy’s feudal, aristocratic temperament.

Lucknow was punished on all counts by the British in 1857 for his strong resistance. Thus, Allahabad was granted Supreme Court and the country’s first university. The industry was tucked away in Kanpur (Cawnpore, during the Raj) which, thanks to the industrialists, began to organize the test competition in Green Park.

Vizzy was determined to exert all his influence in cricket circles to move the location of the Test match to the picturesque grounds between the university and the Gomti River. It was on these grounds that Pakistan’s 1952-53 team collided with India during the second test. Opener Nazar Mohammad hit a century. Fazal Mahmood with his leg knives took 12 wickets. Indian was routed. Meanwhile, Lucknow’s adorable vagabond, narrator and humor, Safdar had found two Maulanas among the sources of great amusement with their gentle prejudices.

Fazal Mahmood threw a leg cutter who was picked up behind the stumps by Imtiaz Ahmad, but the referee dismissed the appeal. The Maulanas sprang to their feet excitedly. “Click to hua tha?” (There was a click) said the Maulana, looking into the binoculars. Safdar could not contain himself. Pointing to the binoculars, he asked: “Ismein sunayi bhi deta hai, Maulana?” (Can you also hear through this instrument?) I have also related this funny incident before.

Safdar had failed high school at Islamia College several times, where he remained an institution for years after his failed scholarship offer. Islamia College was located on a narrow lane that led to one of Lucknow’s main roads that ran from Hazratganj past the Legislative Assembly building to Charbagh train station. At this intersection, Royal hotel was where the Pakistani team stayed. When they entered the hotel, the lounge bar immediately stood out. In the center was a circular service area decorated with alcoholic drinks, usually beer served to guests seated on high bar stools.

The lounge bar in itself was a curiosity for Islamia College students who were drawn to the Royal hotel for a glimpse of Pakistani players, most notably “batting prodigy” Hanif Mohammad, just 17 years old and Fazal Mahmood, the medium blue-eyed pacer . For Islamia College students, the “Maikhana” or the inn was the meeting point of Urdu poets. They hadn’t seen a bar in real life.

What amazed them even more was Maqsood Ahmad, Pakistan’s stylish number 3 batsman, completely at home at the bar with a large cup frothy with Golden Eagle lager. Musharraf, the big rocking bowler of Lucknow’s famed Morning Star club, who ran a handful of Islamia College boys, aggressively hurled at Maqsood.

“Aapko sharm naheen aati; Mussalmaan hote hue bhi sharab peete hain?(Don’t be ashamed to drink, even if you are a Muslim). A shocked Maqsood, along with his teammates, retired and balanced his beer.

It was astonishing irony. Here were students in a secular state, albeit culturally conservative and with a somewhat mofussil background, who accused cricketers from the newly formed Islamic Republic of the issue of alcohol.

The answer may lie in the different evolutions of Lucknow and Lahore, the primary catchment area for the Pakistani team. After the 1857 experience, Lucknow had begun to accentuate its Urdu culture and drop the Anglaise into its composition. The core of old Lucknow rejoiced in its song “Gandhi, pour it clean”(Dirty lanes but elegant speech).

Lahore kept its cosmopolitan power until the next day – Maqsood or Maxi as he was called was a creature of this culture.

The guideline principle of the Indian Constitution sets prohibition as a kind of ideal. This is in deference to Gandhi’s abstinence. In 1977, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, in an outbreak of populism to outshine General Zia ul Haq’s excessive Islamism, banned the use of alcohol. Yes, the same Bhutto who brought his own crate of Chivas Regal to the Simla Summit in 1972. An exchange in Simla between Bhutto and his friend from Berkeley University, the late Swatantra party leader Piloo Mody, is memorable.

“Zulfie, I can understand you brought your own whiskey to Simla, but you could have accepted some Indian soda.”

Ironically, Bhutto’s response is a classic given that he is the author of Pakistan’s much acclaimed dry law.

“Have you forgotten about Piloo, Scotch tastes best with Schweppes soda!”

The above incidents touch on a creeping religiosity, but can still provide some entertainment. That religiosity is now so rotten that a gentleman cricketer like Jaffer becomes an object of hatred for people like Mahim Verma who promote personal interests on the back of rampant communalism.