No. 5 Men’s Tennis Downs No. 1 USC, 4-3, at ITA Indoors

Champaign, Ill. No. 5 Men’s Tennis made a furious comeback against the No. 1 USC, 4-3, at the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Saturday in Champaign, Illinois. The Longhorns overcame a 3-0 deficit with four wins in singles, three of which went. up to three sets.

The wins in singles include sophomore No. 120 Eliot Spizzirri at No. 2, freshman No. 78 Micah Braswell at No. 3, sophomore Evin McDonald at No. 6 and sophomores Cleeve Harper at No. 4, who held it. The last three of these were in three sets. It marked the third time in the past three seasons that the Longhorns defeated a No. 1 team after winning in Florida to open dual match play in last year’s shortened season, and top Ohio State in 2019.

“It was a really impressive team win, coming back from a rough loss yesterday, but I think it’s even more important in the position we were in the game after losing the doubles and then falling 3-0 a team in the country with a young team, ”head coach Bruce Berque said. “Most of them were not in that position before and most were playing in the National Indoors for the first time, and we found a way to stay tough and stay resilient and make our way back into the game. to come up and finish, we did.

“I was really impressed with several performances, but I would say Micah (Braswell) and Cleeve (Harper) were the absolute best, they won in doubles and big wins in singles, with Cleeve succeeding, and Micah played great against player Evin McDonald , who was not a line-up player earlier this year, stepped up and after losing the first set, 6-2, came back when his opponent was serving for the game and found a way to break back and the set to finish for the win. Eliot (Spizzirri) of course played really well and did a great job, so it’s just a really good team win overall. “

Earlier in the match, USC had built up its lead from the doubles and won the singles at No. 5 and No. 1. The doubles point was decided in a tiebreak of the last match at No. 1 with Spizzirri and sophomore Siem Woldeab pushing the nation’s top-ranked double pair of Daniel Cukierman and Riley Smith to a limit after Braswell and Harper took a 6-2 win at No. 3.

After the Trojans’ two wins in singles, the Longhorns began their comeback with Spizzirri straight back in a tiebreaker in his opening set against No. 19 Smith at No. 2. This time Spizzirri would come out at the top of the extra frame through to a 6- 0 lead on the way to a 7-2 win to capture a set that had stayed on service the entire time and was won by Smith by just one deuce point. The second set started in much the same way, continuing to serve starting with Spizzirri until a 2-2 draw when Smith took a break on a two-point run to take the lead. Spizzirri answered the hiatus in the next game and then won two consecutive two runs as part of a 4-0 run for the 7-6 (2), 6-3 final to get Texas on the board at 3-1. It was Spizzirri’s second win over a top 20 opponent this season after beating No. 9 Florida’s No. 8 Sam Riffice to win that game on January 23.

Braswell was next off the field with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over No. 104 Stefan Dostanic who looked like Braswell would end in straight sets. The two players had traded breaks early in the first set, but then continued to serve to 4-4 when Braswell closed with two deuce runs. After Dostanic was on a two-point run to open the second, Braswell went on a 4-0 run, including one two-point run to create the lead. Dostanic reacted with a break and held on to come in one, then stayed on service for the next two games to make it 5-4. Braswell then had a pre-match service game with a match point at 2, but Dostanic took it along with the next two games to force the third set. That frame stayed on the serve starting with Dostanic to 3-3 when Braswell used a deuce point to break and then held 5-3. Dostanic held out in the next game, but Braswell closed it on another two-point, pulling the Longhorns in 3-2. It was Braswell’s first win over a ranked opponent in dual match play in his young career, although he has had two unfinished matches he led against Baylor’s No. 43 Sven Lah.

The first sets of the next two games with McDonald and Harper had both gone to the Trojans. Harper’s had been the closer of the two when he recorded a set point, but McDonald was 5-1 behind his before falling, 6-2. McDonald, however, stood strong and then recorded a few 7-5 wins to beat Jake Sands. The second set kept serving almost all the way, including three two runs, two of which Sands won, but the last gave McDonald a 6-5 lead. That’s when McDonald came through with a break to force the third, where he used another break for an early 2-0 lead. Sands, however, returned the break in the next game to put the set back on track where it stayed until 4-4. Sands used another break to take a 5-4 lead, but from then on it was all McDonald, as he finished with a 3-0 run for the win and the 3-3 tie in the overall game.

That left it to Harper against No. 79 Ryder Jackson, where he claimed a 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 victory. Remarkably, the first set remained on service, starting with Jackson to 5-5, as there were seven two-points in those first 10 games, the last of which gave Harper a set point. Jackson won those two and had taken three others before finally breaking the lead and holding onto the win at 7-5. However, the second set belonged to Harper, where he took a 3-0 lead and then finished on another 3-0 run for a 6-1 victory to send it to the third. Jackson held on a two-point run in the opening game and the first four games continued to serve, but from then on, Harper put up a 4-0 run, the last three of which were right on two points to score while his teammates rushed about his job. .

The other two singles matches were a 6-2, 6-2 win for No. 1 Cukierman at No. 57 Woldeab and a 6-0, 6-1 win for Lodewijk Weststrate at junior Chih Chi Huang

In doubles, it had been Weststrate and Mor Bulis who had defeated Braswell and Harper, 6-2, at number 3 after Dostanic and Bradley knocked down Frye Huang and senior. Payton Holden , 6-1, at No. 2. The game at No. 1 had stayed close all the way and the first six games remained on service, starting with the top ranked Cukierman and Smith. Spizzirri and Woldeab even took the first break for a 4-3 lead, but the USC pair immediately broke back and then held on for a 5-4 lead. The Longhorns tied the score 5-5 on a two-point run and the last two games also remained on service, leading to the tiebreak where the Trojans took a 3-0 lead that was extended to 6-1 for the 7- 2 finals.

The Longhorns will return to court tomorrow to close the game at the ITA Indoors in the comfort bracket and will face No. 10 Tennessee at noon CT.

# 5 Texas 4, # 1 USC 3

Singles Order of Finish (5,1,2,3,6,4)

1. # 1 Daniel Cukierman (USC) defeats. # 57 Siem Woldeab (UT) 6-2, 6-2

2. # 120 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. # 19 Riley Smith (USC) 7-6 (2), 6-3

3. # 78 Micah Braswell (UT) def. # 104 Stefan Dostanic (USC) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

4. Cleeve Harper (UT) def. # 79 Ryder Jackson (USC) 5-7, 6-1, 6-2

5. Lodewijk Weststrate (USC) def. Chih Chi Huang (UT) 6-0, 6-1

6. Evin McDonald (UT) def. Jake Sands (USC) 2-6, 7-5, 7-5