Six players to watch in the Marsh One-Day Cup

The Marsh One-Day Cup kicks off Monday in Sydney with heavyweights NSW hosting Victoria in North Sydney Oval.

While the Australian T20 stars are missing for the opening stage, most of the country’s test players are available to those who head to the Indian Premier League jet next month.

So, in no particular order, let’s look at six players, one from each state, in the Marsh Cup this summer.

The 2021 Marsh One-Day Cup will be streamed live for free on cricket.com.au and the CA Live app, while select matches will also be shown on Fox Cricket and Kayo

South Australia

Yes, Callum Ferguson has retired from premier cricket and is without a BBL contract, but he still stands up for the Marsh Cup Redbacks as the league’s most prolific run-scorer in the past four tournaments. No one has more runs (1394) or centuries (six) than Ferguson since the 2016 edition, and his average of 53.62 is above that too. Not only is Ferguson a top performer, he also has a point to prove after the Sydney Thunder decided to part ways with the club’s captain.

Queensland

Sam Heazlett average 30.53 in first-class cricket and 17.72 in T20’s, but between those formats the left-handed averages 54.05 in one-day. It’s a brilliant and overlooked record for the 25-year-old who is in shape after a career-best 74 no for the Brisbane Heat in the BBL | 10 finals. Heazlett not only scores many runs, he also scores them on a fair clip, with a strike rate of 105 in his 20 one-day games. If the Bulls return to the Finals this season, Heazlett will likely have a big voice.

Western Australia

The reigning champions largely share the same squad that won the title last year, but nine of their leading players are unavailable for the first few weeks of the tournament due to national commitments in New Zealand. Andrew Tye, who is not contracted at the state level but is still expected to play in the Marsh Cup, is one of those players across the Tasman, the fast bowler who has won 37 wickets in just 15 games since 2017. His success rate of 20.8 is comfortably the best of any bowler with at least 10 wickets, and his economy rate of 5.41 is exceptional for a death bowler. Although he won’t be there before the start of the match, you should keep an eye on Tye when he returns.

Tasmania

Riley Meredith has the pace, Jackson Bird has the accuracy and Nathan Ellis has a bit of both. Ellis, 26, announced himself against a stacked NSW squad last summer and took 5-38 in an upset win in Sydney. He finished the Marsh Cup with 12 wickets in seven games as Tasmania’s best with the ball. There will be no Meredith at the start of the Tigers campaign, but with Ellis, Bird and evergreen sailor Peter Siddle, Tasmania has a powerful fast-paced bowling attack.

Victoria

Skipper Peter Handscomb is Victoria’s best bat in the Marsh Cup in the past three seasons. With an average of 47.56 and better than a run-a-ball, the right-hander was a showcase of consistency for the Vics. Handscomb was instrumental in Victoria’s 2018/19 title win, who was named player of the match in the final for his quick 49 and four firings with the gloves. Without Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell for most, if not all, of the competition, Handscomb will take on more responsibility with the bat. Speaking of shoulders, that’s pretty much where Handscomb’s fantastic hair falls these days. It’s great to watch.

New South Wales

While NSW can boast of consistent Marsh Cup performers like Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques and Sean Abbott and exciting prospects like Oliver Davies, when Steve Smith plays a one day in sky blue, you just have to keep an eye on it. Smith’s last 50-over match for NSW came in October 2019 in North Sydney Oval, ahead of Tasmania’s express paceman Riley Meredith for nine. But that was centuries ago. Smith is Australia’s reigning ODI Player of the Year, and those 62-ball centuries against India at the SCG at the beginning of the summer suggest he’s taken his one-day game to a new level. It’s unclear how many Marsh Cup games Smith will play, but if he does, be sure to tune in.