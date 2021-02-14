Raptors vs. Viewing Timberwolves: NBA Live Stream Information, TV Channel, Time, Match Odds

Who’s playing

Minnesota @ Toronto

Current Records: Minnesota 6-20; Toronto 12-14

What to know

The Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t won a game against the Toronto Raptors since January 20, 2018, but they will try to end the drought on Sunday. The Timberwolves take to the road for the second game in a row as they head to the Amalie Arena at 7 p.m. ET. If the game is anything like Toronto’s 137-126 win from their previous encounter in February last year, the scorer will be very busy.

Minnesota was very close, but was unable to close the gap last Friday when they fell 120-114 to the Charlotte Hornets. Despite the loss, Minnesota had strong displays from shooting guard Malik Beasley, who shot 7-for-13 from outside the arc, finishing with 31 points and five rebounds, and center Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 5-for-8 from center . and ended with 25 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, Toronto took a hard hit last Thursday when they fell 120-106 for the Boston Celtics. Toronto’s defeat should not hinder the performance of point guard Kyle Lowry, who had 24 points and six assists, and power forward Pascal Siakam, who had 23 points.

The Timberwolves are expected to lose this next by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Minnesota, which is 12-13-1 against the spread.

Both teams will try to put their recent losses behind and walk away with a win. With an average of 115.85 points per game, Minnesota hasn’t really defended itself. We’ll see if they can close the gaps in their defense for their upcoming game.

How to watch

When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7 p.m. ET True: Amalie Arena – Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena – Tampa, Florida TV: Fox Sports – North

Fox Sports – North To follow:CBS Sports app

Opportunities

According to the latter, the Raptors are a big favorite of 8.5 points against the Timberwolves NBA odds

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this point as the game started with a spread of 8.5 points and stayed there.

Over / Under: -111

Series history

Toronto has won seven of its last ten games against Minnesota.