Dean Jones’ mistress Kerri-Anne Hamilton shares some unseen footage of the fallen cricket star

Australian cricket legend Dean Jones’ mistress shared unseen footage of the fallen sportswoman in an online post detailing her struggles since his death.

The legendary batsman died of a massive heart attack in his hotel lobby in India last September, leaving his devastated family and the sports community in mourning.

At the age of 59, Jones left after his wife of over 30 years Jane and daughters Isabella and Phoebe, along with 11-year-old son Koby to his former mistress Kerri-Anne Hamilton.

Five months later, in an Instagram post, Hamilton paid tribute to her former flame and shared an intimate video Jones once sent her.

In the video, Jones, who spent his later years as a commentator and cricket coach and retired from the sport in 1998, gave her a glimpse of his office space and showed off his new haircut.

“I work as a young girl, this is one of our studios,” he says as he waves the camera across the room.

“I have a break of three times.”

He puts the camera back on his face and says, “I’ve got a new haircut, what do you think?

Then he signs off: ‘Okay, love you! Bye.’

Mrs. Hamilton shared how blessed she was to have shared a part of her life with the cricket star and how difficult it had been to raise their son alone without him.

‘Don’t cry, because it’s over. Smile because it happened, ” Ms. Hamilton wrote in the post on Saturday, quoting famed children’s author Dr Seuss.

‘Smiling is hard some days, some days I feel supported, some days I don’t.

“We miss you every day.”

Ms. Hamilton met the former cricketer while working on a golf day in the late 1990s and the pair embarked on a nine-year affair.

The married father of two would regularly travel from Melbourne to Sydney to see her and the couple enjoyed an overseas vacation together.

But in early 2009, Ms. Hamilton became pregnant, and in mid-2010 the affair was public, with sources close to the couple telling media outlets at the time the relationship turned sour because she had asked Jones for child support.

Ms. Hamilton responded to the controversy by agreeing to be interviewed by several publications, claiming that he never told her about his marriage when they met and was the one pursuing the relationship.

She also revealed that Jones didn’t meet their son until he was two, but from then on he aspired to be the best dad to Koby.

After Jones’s tragic death, Ms. Hamilton posted several messages on social media, including a shout out to those who supported her and showering the young family with gifts.

One of them was a photo of some of the many floral tributes she received.

Overwhelmed, thanks to all who contacted. Your statements of support, flowers, cupcakes, chocolates, wine, Panadol with spinach and ginger, PS4 vouchers and beer delivery have not gone unnoticed, ‘she wrote.

‘I am very lucky to have wonderful people around me. Koby and I feel loved and supported. ‘

The day before, Ms. Hamilton shared a heartwarming throwback photo of Koby spending some quality time with his dad.

Another shows the budding sports star reading a book about cricket tips from his famous father.

‘If you know my son, you’ve probably heard him say,’ You know my dad is Dean Jones? ‘Pride is an understatement! He adores him and will no doubt live his life with a bat and ball in his hand, ‘Hamilton wrote on Sunday.

She also shared a heartbreaking photo of Koby kissing a golf ball with Deano 324 on it.

‘Will I see you again when I open my eyes? #ripdad, ‘was the photo caption.

Ms. Hamilton also shared photos of the couple during their affair.

After 22 years, the stars have gone out. Every time I saw him I had fire in my stomach! His love for me, my love for him will never die. I adore you! I am devastated, ”she wrote.