Bulls’ Denzel Valentine celebrates V-Day with the release of the first rap album





Denzel Valentine had something dear to his heart that he wanted to share. So how perfect that the Bulls Guard released his first album – titled “517: Made Me” – on February 14, with multiple singles and music videos released over the past year. “It feels great,” said Valentine after the Bulls’ Sunday exercise to release the project, adding that it was about a year in the making. “I’ve made a lot of songs. But to make a lot of songs, select the songs I want, mix and master and go through the whole artist process is different. It takes time.” That process effectively began when the NBA shut down the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic last March. With renewed free time, Valentin plunged into his longstanding passion for music, using a studio in his house to invent and refine songs, then piecing them together into the final 11-track EP. “For the first few months I was in the studio almost every day,” said Valentine. “Just clearing my head a bit, because I didn’t know what was going on, whether we started again or the season was going to be canceled … (Quarantine) definitely allowed me to get more creative on the music side.” And the album’s ethos is, well, Denzel Valentine’s story. 5-1-7 is the area code of Lansing, Michigan, where Valentine grew up. He filmed a music video for one of the record’s singles – “Get Ya Grind Up” – in Lansing, starring several members of his family, including his older brother and parents. In the first three songs, Valentine reflects on his upbringing, his journey to a lottery choice and NBA ambitions. Those themes permeate, but there are also more grandiose allusions, including cuts to paper by counting his money (“Paper Cutz”), living in a penthouse, and drinking wine with a love interest (“Ride”). “It makes the fans get to know me a little bit better,” said Valentine. “Telling my story and how I grew up and what my lifestyle is like and things like that.” In terms of influences, Valentine said he grew up with Biggie, Tupac and Jay Z, and that his father instilled a passion for music at a young age. In high school and college this flourished through freestyling, which he took up as a hobby. And as satisfying as the project was to create, Valentine added that it grew his respect for artists who regularly pump out music. “I love getting feedback from everyone,” he said. “I’ve just had a real passion for music since I was a little boy … It’s huge for me to actually go into the studio and make songs and release an album.” Click here to subscribe to the Bulls Talk Podcast for free. To download Download MyTeams today!







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos