Nico Collins NFL’s concept strategy is paying off





Nico Collins has opted out of the 2020 football season in Michigan, but so far it hasn’t hurt him when it comes to the NFL draft. I admit that as a former Michigan footballer Nico Collins decided not to participate in the 2020 season for the Wolverines, I didn’t think it would help his NFL draft stock. I didn’t necessarily think it would hurt the way teams thought of Collins, especially if he got it right and all. But when other wide receivers put together big seasons, which some did, it felt like he could get a little draft boards. It’s not like he had a massive production for Michigan football in his three seasons. He was actually a full-time starter for two, catching 78 passes for 1,388 yards and 13 touchdowns. Last season should have been its time to shine, but the pandemic didn’t happen and it turns out that Collins design is doing fine. Collins was impressed with the Senior Bowl Nico was invited to the Senior Bowl, which was deserved because he was one of the top wide receiver in the senior class on his way to the season. Collins has a rare size of six feet, but he impressed scouts and people at the Senior Bowl by showing up with 215 pounds and looking better than he did when he was a Wolverine. Here’s what Jim Nagy, the director of scouting at the Senior Bowl, tweeted about Collins on Saturday One opt-out player who looked different at Senior Bowl @BuienRadarNL WR Nico Collins. @ lbg_nico7 was 230 lbs on the ’19 tire, but weighed 215 lbs in Mobile. This vertical winning representative versus arguably the fastest player in the game, Oklahoma CB Tré Brown, is proof of that. pic.twitter.com/Bduo0ev4Ec – Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) February 13, 2021 Basically, Collins is 15 pounds lighter, and as we’ve discussed before, he really helped himself through Senior Bowl week by doing some good stuff against the top corners. There will certainly be some projecting with Collins. However, there is definitely momentum with his draft stock and while I don’t think he’ll crack the top 50, I think it’s entirely possible he’ll get off the board in the second round. Teams that need a receiver but don’t want to make a choice in the first round would be wise to target Collins, who is probably having his best days ahead. Imagine being on a team like Green Bay, facing a real number 1 receiver and being picked? He could thrive in that kind of setup and it’s possible he’s going somewhere like that. Collins has the first round and looked like an early pick at the Senior Bowl, so at this point it looks like he made the right decision by opting out.







