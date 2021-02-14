India vs England, Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2 in Chennai, Full Cricket Score: Hosts Guided by 249 Runs on Stumps

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Live Updates: Dominating day in office for the Indians, starting with Rishabh Pant adding some valuable runs to lead England to 329, before Ravichandran Ashwin’s five-for-hosts help blow the English away for just 134, amassing them a huge lead for themselves . And with the kind of start they got in their second essay, they should be a mentally pumped side at the start of the third day, which could very well be the day the game is over. With that we sign off for the day!

Day 1 report: Sharma, welcomed with chants of “Rohit! Rohit!”, Hit 161 and set up an important fourth-wicket partnership of 162 with Ajinkya Rahane after India1-0 behind in the series of four gameselected to strike first in Chennai.

Rishabh Pant, 33, and Axar Patel, five, hit at the end of the game after England’s bowlers took three wickets in the final session.

Spinners Jack Leach and Moeen Ali each claimed two wickets on a pitch that even happened on the first day.

Ali pitched skipper Virat Kohli for nothing to get India in trouble at 86-3, silencing the raucous 15,000-strong home crowd for the first time since the pandemic.

But Sharma’s knock restored the exuberant mood of cheering fans, all of whom supported the home team except for a brave half-dozen Barmy Army soldiers.

“It was really nice to have them on the ground. I mean, it’s something that brightens up the whole atmosphere of the stadium,” Sharma told reporters.

“When no one was on the ground at the first test, the intensity was a little low for both teams … I’m glad they witnessed good cricket today.”

His seventh century of testing was his first against England. As he passed 150 in his 36th five-day race, he received a standing ovation from the ecstatic crowd.

But Leach broke through with his left arm twist to have Sharma trudge back to the pavilion in the final session after the batsman made a catch to the deep square leg.

Sharma, who survived a tight stump chance not given by Leach’s TV referee at 159, hit 18 fours and two sixes in his 231 ball stay.

Rahane, who hit form after scores of one and zero in the first Test, soon fell to Ali, who threw for 67 on another good throw from the off-spinner.

Skipper Joe Root came in with his off spin to get Ravichandran Ashwin short legged by Ollie Pope.

“Ajinkya was crucial to the team, as was our partnership. We had put the team in a comfortable position until the tea,” said Sharma.

“I think 350 would be a good score on this field and we have four wickets left. We hope that Pant and Axar can score a lot and get more runs as we know the wicket will turn more on day two, three and four. “

Ali’s ‘magic ball’

Previously, Olly Stone had Shubman Gill leg over for a duck in just the second of the day before, but Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara held the ship steady with an 85-run second wicket grandstand.

But then Leach took Pujara for 21 and Ali’s prized Kohli scalp left India 106 for three over lunch.

Ali threw Kohli through the gate while the Indian captain remained shocked for a few moments while the TV referee checked to see if the bail had been dislodged by the wicketkeeper’s gloves.

Leach said England are in the game despite a tough day on the field.

“I think it was definitely a tough day. Stone was back and got an early wicket and Moeen took Kohli out with a magic ball,” Leach said. Channel 4

“It got a little easier (to hit) as the ball got older, and you have to form partnerships and that’s something we have to stick to. We were glad we got wickets in the end and we’re in the game.”

England made four changes from their opening win, with Stuart Broad, Ali, Stone and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes firing the squad.

India handed left arm spinner Axar Patel his test debut, bringing paceman Mohammed Siraj and left arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav into the team.

With input from AFP.