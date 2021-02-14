Marcus Mariota has the Washington Football Team ‘extremely interested’





Marcus Mariota has originally appeared on the Washington Football Team ‘extremely interested’ NBC Sports Northwest Don’t look now, but Marcus Mariota could be a starting NFL quarterback as soon as next season. Michael Lombardi of The Athletic reported during a performance on The Rap with Patrick Meagher that the Washington Football Team is “extremely interested” in trading for the former Oregon Ducks quarterback. “There are a lot of talks about Mariota being traded. I know there is one team in the NFC East, the Washington Football Team, that is extremely interested in Mariota,” said Lombardi. [Listen to the latest Talkin’ Ducks Podcast with host Jordan Kent] Last off-season, Mariota agreed to a two-year $ 17.6 million deal with Las Vegas that included a $ 7.5 million first-year warranty with some playtime incentives. According to the details of his contract, the maximum number of Mariota will be just above $ 10.7 million by 2021. That’s an expensive rate for a backup quarterback, but his salary will double If an NFL team is trading for Mariota, Lombardi speculates it would likely come up with a renegotiation of its contract terms, given the number of incentives hidden in his current contract. Story continues “Mariota’s problem is simply this: Mariota is going to make $ 10 million this year, if you trade in for that contract and you make him a starter, that contract is $ 20 million because he has so many incentives in that contract. So it’s going to be a one. quite a challenge. for you to trade for him without doing that contract again. “ For most of the season, Mariota was Carr’s backup for the Raiders, but did see some time on the field in week 15 vs. fellow former Oregon Duck quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. In that game, Mariota dropped out – he completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 226 passes, one touchdown and one interception. He also had 88 rushing yards and a touchdown to the ground. It wouldn’t be the worst step for Washington to go for Mariota. He does have experience (64 career games), is mobile, a strong arm and is still young at the age of 27. Washington has re-signed Taylor Heinicke for a two-year $ 4.75 million deal, including $ 1.5 million guaranteed with a $ 1 million signing bonus, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Its limit in 2021 is $ 1,593,750 and in 2022 it is $ 2.75 million. Reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith has no more guaranteed money on his contract and given his age of 37, he may retire sooner rather than later.

