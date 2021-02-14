Guirantes Drops 30 on Purdue for Womens Hoops 3rd-Straight Win





Next game: Minnesota 2/17/2021 | 7 p.m. ET Big Ten Network + WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Rutgers’ women’s basketball (8-3, 4-3) won its third straight game, beating Purdue (6-11, 3-10) on the road, 75-57, at Mackey Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights shot 52 percent off the floor, forcing 13 wraps in the second half to retreat with a 41-26 lead in the last 20 minutes. Arella Guirantes led all the goalscorers with 30 points on 11-of-18 who shot down her third 30-piece of the season and added five rebounds, five assists and five blocked shots for her quadruple nickel. Rutgers has won all three games since returning from a 35-day hiatus, including two straight on the road, averaging 16.7 points. “We played tough and we played together, which was necessary to win a very good Purdue team,” said the head coach. C. Vivian Stringer Diamond Johnson maintained its No. 5 national ranking in three-point shooting with a 4-of-8 point from the center. The freshman point guard finished with 19 points and a few career-highs with nine rebounds and six assists. Tekia Mack Added 12 points in the win. “We are going to focus on playing our best basketball of the season towards March,” said Guirantes. “We will stick to that standard.”

The gold standard at both ends of the field in the first half was long-range shooting. Both teams competed for open shots from outside the arc and combined for an 11-of-20 mark at threes, and were separated by just three points at the break with RU 34-31 up. Sakima Walker Tyia Singleton and Guirantes bought buckets for a four-minute 6-0 run at the halftime buzzer before a Boilermaker three with 31 seconds to go broke the drought. The RU defense stormed out of the break and made eight turnovers in the first five minutes of the second half, turning the stifling defense into a 13-0 run. Purdue came in six with 4:50 to play in the game on a 7-0 rally, but the Scarlet Knights knocked out the comeback attempt with a 10-0 spurt, interrupted by a three-point play by Guirantes and another Guirantes- jumper for the 70-54 lead at 2:44 over. Rutgers outperformed the Boilermakers, 30-22, with advantages in points in paint (30-24) and points on turnover (26-19). The Scarlet Knights will be heading home at 7pm on Wednesday, February 17 to host Minnesota at the RAC on Big Ten Network +. COMMENTS Arella Guirantes took her third 30-point game of the season and fifth of her career (all in Big Ten games).

RU defeated opponents in paint in 10 of the 11 games this season.

The Scarlet Knights scored an average of 14.3 points lower than their opponents this year.

Rutgers leads the all-time series with 8-5 overall and 7-3 as regular season opponents of the Big Ten. RU has won five consecutive wins, including two wins in the Big Ten Tournament in 2018 and 2019.

With the Boilermakers below their scoring average of 65.5, Rutgers has achieved that feat in 10 of 11 games this season and 96 of the last 105 since the start of the 2017-18 season.

C. Vivian Stringer the base five rolled off Diamond Johnson Arella Guirantes Mael Gilles Tekia Mack and Tyia Singleton for the fourth time this season in consecutive games. Arella Guirantes scored 30 points to help lead @RutgersWBB to a 75-57 victory over Purdue. Highlights of the win: pic.twitter.com/ebXFyoTjXM – Rutgers on BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) February 14, 2021







