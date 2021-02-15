Daytona 500 2021: Top moments, highlights, crashes





Nothing beats the Daytona 500 and the 2021 edition of the Great American Race promises to deliver high-octane action from start to finish. The highlights both on and around the track started before the green flag fell at the 63rd annual Daytona 500, live on FOX. These are the greatest moments of Sunday’s race. Pitbull fires things up Mr. Worldwide is new to the NASCAR ownership scene this year, after joining the Trackhouse Racing Team in January. Named this year’s Grand Marshal for the Daytona 500, the Grammy winner has stirred things up in true Pitbull fashion. “The Boss” drops the green flag WWE star Sasha Banks knows what it takes to become a champion. The SmackDown belt holder for women dropped the green flag on Sunday, signaling the start of the 500-mile race. Fan favorite Racing fans made their voices heard and voted for a glimpse into Chase Elliott’s day. Then take a look below! In honor of “The Intimidator” NASCAR paid tribute to Dale Earnhardt Sr., who died in Daytona 20 years ago. Fans and the Richard Childress Racing raised three fingers in honor of Senior’s No. 3 car. The Big One arrives early After a push from teammate Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell appeared to get into the back of Aric Almirola, sending the number 10 to Alex Bowman and triggering a chain reaction of wrecks on lap 14. Here’s another look at the stack, which involved 16 cars. Rain rain go away … NASCAR flew a red flag after the crash of lap 14, citing lightning strikes in the area. Then the skies opened and Mother Nature wet the speedway. In the meantime, why not stop by Hailie Deegan, Greg Biffle and Matt Kenseth at the FOX Sports Daytona 500 Watch Party? Stay tuned for more updates during the race and watch the FOX Sports Daytona 500 Watch Party! Get more out of Cup Series Add to favorites to get information about games, news and more.

