Women’s basketball in Indiana wins the fourth consecutive time over Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – That was ugly.
Those were the direct words of head coach Teri Moren after the No. 15 ranked Hoosiers beat the Illini 58-50 in Champaign on Sunday afternoon.
The game was sloppy from the start as both teams turned it around four times in the first five minutes. After the first quarter in which Indiana had a four point lead, both teams shot below 26% off the floor.
Indiana did the most damage in the second quarter. Just two minutes into the quarter, the Hoosiers were already on an 8-0 run, forcing Illinois to make numerous turnovers to get out of the quick hiatus and get transition bins.
Indiana also put his will in the paint, made contact and came to the free-throw line 20 times in the first half. Indiana threw down 16 of those free throws and finished with a 13-point lead on the way to halftime.
“I think that was definitely an emphasis,” said Nicole Cardaño-Hillary. “We’re in the bonus, and we just have to get up and make those free throws.”
While most of the whistles were in Indiana’s favor, Moren admits it really eliminated any chance of either team getting into a rhythm in the first half.
“I don’t want to complain about getting to the free-throw line, in fact that probably got us our lead, but every time there’s a break in the speed at which the game was called, I think it’s really hard to get any flow. or any pace in a game, “said Moren.” It did us well tonight, but I think both teams are in favor of fewer free throws. “
The third quarter started in the same way as the first quarter, which is where both teams really struggle to score the ball.
Indiana provided the ball, but the Hoosiers were unable to put the ball into the basket. Illinois closed the final 6:21 of the third quarter at 12-2, narrowing its lead to just seven points on its way to fourth.
The offensive battle continued for Indiana as Illinois continued to eclipse the lead. Aleksa Gulbe hit back-to-back jumpers to keep the Illini at arm’s length, but the pendulum of momentum stayed on the Illini’s side.
“I thought Aleksa was coming in there, and she was in dirty trouble for a while, and gave us a little shot in the arm,” said Moren. “Sometimes you just have to find ways and rest.”
Illinois cut it back to just one point with 2:39 to go, but that was the closest they could get. Indiana ended the game at a 7-0 run to secure the win from there.
Cardaño-Hillary hit a big basket with 57 seconds to extend Indiana’s lead from three to five. That was probably the dagger for the Hoosiers when Illinois searched for three-pointers but failed to bring one down in the last minute.
“One of the other players fell to the ground and left the rim wide open, and my shot hadn’t landed, so I thought you know this is a good time to attack and I finished,” said Cardaño -Hillary. . “I felt that was a good push for the team.”
Ali Patberg hit a few free throws with 29 seconds to go and Indiana left Champaign with an eight-run victory and improved to 13-4 overall and 11-2 in the Big Ten.
“We struggled offensively. It certainly wasn’t our night in all areas,” said Patberg. “But like the coach said, it’s not always going to be good, and we’ve found a way to win and make enough stops and win.”
Indiana’s two main scorers, Mackenzie Holmes and Grace Berger, both struggled to score the ball. Berger shot 4-of-11 off the field, but managed to grab 10 points and five rebounds.
Holmes really struggled, firing only 1-of-16 and scoring seven runs.
“I thought Mac was having a hard time today,” said Moren. She had one of those days when nothing easy came in. She thought too much and then pressed. I think she was trying to help her team. It was one of those days when Mac was just having a hard time. ”
Despite her offensive battle, Holmes had 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Patberg led the way with 16 points and Cardaño-Hillary added 11. Moren praised Patberg’s leadership along the trajectory of balancing Indiana as the Illini tried to resolve the upset.
As Moren said, it wasn’t pretty, but the Hoosiers could walk away with a win, and sometimes that’s all that matters.
The next game for Indiana is a great game at home against No. 12 Michigan on Thursday.
