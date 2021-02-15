Thousands of cricketers in Saudi Arabia compete as Saudi Sports for All Federation and Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation launch major new tournaments in 11 cities

The initiative is part of the SFA’s ongoing mission to encourage and facilitate healthy and active lifestyles for people across Saudi Arabia

Cricket teams across Saudi Arabia compete for the title of National Cricket Champion, while the Saudi Sports for All Federation and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation join forces to launch one of the Kingdom’s largest ever cricket tournaments.

More than 6,800 players from 369 teams and 15 cricket clubs will take part in the mega competition, which got off to a soft start on January 29 and will run for 11 weeks through April. In addition to the thousands of players participating, some 456 officials will help keep things running smoothly and fair as matches are played every Friday on the 106 courts in 11 cities.

The match format is T20, each team has one innings with a maximum of 20 overs and the host cities are Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu, Tabuk, Abha, Jizan, Al Qassim and Najran.

The 2021 tournament is the first in a series of cricket events and activations jointly hosted by the SFA and SACF. It follows the cricket tournament organized by Sports For All in 2020. The aim of both tournaments is to provide opportunities for physical activity to the expatriate communities in the Kingdom, particularly those from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, where cricket is very popular. .

A second competition, the Softball Cricket Tournaments, takes place in two phases: first, between February and April, and then between October and November. About 5,000 people are expected to participate in 11 cities hosting competitions.

Participating cities are Riyadh, Dammam, Jubail, Jeddah, Tabuk, Mecca, Yanbu, Jazan, Farasan Island, Taif and Hail.

Workers Camp Activations take place from February to December in camps in Jeddah, Yanbu, Medina, Tabuk, Riyadh, Dammam, Al Leith, Al Wajh, Al Qunfundhah and Sharma, with activities, softball cricket and a cricket simulator.

And finally, there will be a social cricket program in Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Yanbu between February and April.

In total, more than 22,000 people are expected to participate in the various initiatives, which are supported by the Ministry of Sports and the Saudi Arabia Olympic Committee. All games and activities are played strictly according to Covid-19 guidelines provided by the Department of Health.

The launch of the National Cricket Championship, planned with our partners at the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, is an exciting time for us at the SFA. Cricket plays an important role in the athletic fabric of Kingdoms; clips of games can be seen on social media posted by heavily invested players and fans alike. We were proud to bring about the largest activation ever spanning so many different areas in Saudi Arabia and involving thousands of people. We looked forward to the results and cheered on you, said HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, President, Sports for All Federation.

The tournaments and activations are the latest in a long line of SFA initiatives to promote, encourage and facilitate a healthy and active lifestyle for everyone in the Kingdom, regardless of age, skill or background.

The SFA operates under the Vision 2030s Quality of Life program and is mandated to increase the physical activity of the entire population from 13% in 2015 to 40% by 2030. The Federation has organized a number of very successful events and initiatives to this end. goal, including Step Together and Move to Game, as well as a number of online training courses and campaigns.

The SFA has also used cricket as a fun way to stay active in recent years, most notably the MBS Vision 2030 T20 Cricket Championship, a joint initiative with SACF, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development, the Ministry of Sports and the Quality of Life program that ran in 2019 and 2020.

353 teams and 6,307 people took part in the championship, with a social cricket activation that attracted 213 teams and 4,004 participants, while a school cricket tournament had 119 teams and 1,990 participants from 11 schools.

In addition to health benefits ranging from stamina, balance, coordination, hand-eye coordination, strength and speed, cricket is considered an important social function not only in terms of developing community and camaraderie, but also in developing team skills and cooperation. and communication.

Cricket has been played in Saudi Arabia for decades, particularly in the 1970s when associations were formed. However, it wasn’t until 2003 that the kingdom became an associate member of the Asian Cricket Council and an associate member of the International Cricket Council – the same year the national cricket team was formed.

The Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation was established in 2020 under the auspices of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports, with HRH Prince Saud bin Mishal Al Saud as its first president and chairman of the board. There are 15 regional cricket associations under SACF with approximately 6,800 registered players.

Since the introduction of Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom has taken great steps to realize a flourishing future for everyone who lives here. Organizing such programs for expats for whom cricket is one of the main forms of entertainment is a primary objective of Sports for All under the Quality of Life program, and the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation is honored to collaborate in this initiative, said the chairman of the SACF. , HRH Prince Saud Bin Mishal Al Saud.

Related: Challenge Team announced as the first-ever winner of the Womens Football League Final in Saudi Arabia