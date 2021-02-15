Rutgers Football Recruitment Update: Who Has Greg Schianos Top Priority Out of State Right Now?





Rutgers has already made six pledges for his class for 2022, but who will prioritize next? Rutgers is optimistic about offensive linemen, having added four last week, and is recruiting more. Similar to the 2020 class where Rutgers took a run down the defensive line and added 11 between recruits and high school transfers. But if there’s one out-of-state skill player Rutgers has in their sights, big four-star La Salle College (Wyndmoor, Pa.) Run back Samuel Brown Greg Schiano and his staff move all in on Brown, who also shines as a point guard on the hardwood. A 6-2, 200 pounder is built like a stallion and has top sport. Hence, his recruitment was a full effort of the staff. Brown mentioned Rutgers in his top 11 on December 31st and the Scarlet Knights would have improved their position even more since then. Brown has also grown close with Rutgers o-line commit Taj White, with whom he shared Rutgers video chats accompanied by their families. Sam Brown may come. Hes from Philly, White told NJ Advance Media last week. Sam is my friend, my right hand. We met through Rutgers. They virtually linked us together and we got to know each other. Since then we have come closer and closer. We FaceTime. He knows my friends, I know his friends. He knows my family, I know his family. So that’s the way it is. Rutgers is building a strong line of attack to lure Brown and other skills talent to the banks in 2022. So far, it positively impacted Brown, which has 21 offerings, including Wisconsin, Texas A&M, Baylor, Arizona State, Duke, Ole Miss, Tennessee , Vanderbilt and West Virginia. Rutgers still has work to do, but his zeal to recruit Brown shows that staff feel it can land him, and has made progress so far. Thank you for relying on us for the journalism you can rely on. Consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription. Todderick Hunt can be reached at [email protected]







