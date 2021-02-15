No. 24 Women’s Tennis earns 7-0 Valentine’s Day win against McNeese





HOUSTON The Texas A&M No. 24 women’s tennis team took a 7-0 victory on Valentine’s Day against McNeese at the Indoor Facility at the Chancellors Family Center on Sunday. The Aggies improve to 8-2 during the season while the Cowgirls drop to 0-6. In the doubles, A&M took its first win of the day, with Jessica Anzo and Riley McQuaid Yukina Abe and Matilde Mulatero working quickly 6-0. The Maroon & White took care of the doubles immediately after, with Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith taking a 6-1 victory over Natalia Ballo and Sofia San Jose Moreno on the No. 39 ITA. Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding had an authoritative 5-1 lead against Carlotta Romito and Hanna Blinouskaya, but the game did not end when the double track was scored. A&M took the 1-0 lead in singles and saw all six singles beat their McNeese opponents in straight sets. Isa Di Laura closed a 6-0, 6-0 win against Abe, followed by a 6-1, 6-1 result from Faa-Hviding against Mulatero. McQuaid recorded the clinch victory for the Aggies against Blinouskaya, 6-0, 6-2, on the No. 5 singles line. Makarova, McBryde and Katya Townsend each finished with wins on their respective courts to submit the 7-0 team result. The Aggies went a flawless 6-0 in singles for the fifth time this season and earned the doubles for the seventh time in the 2021 dual match campaign. McQuaid took her second clinching win of the season on Sunday, the last time she faced TCU in the final game on Feb. 2 to take the 4-3 victory on the road. A&M Head Coach Mark Weaver is now three wins away from the career-win century mark and currently stands at 97-49 since joining the Aggies in 2015-16. NEXT ONE The No. 24 Texas A&M women’s tennis program moves further away from Aggieland as the Aggies prepare to face the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Thursday, February 18 with the first serve scheduled for 10am. POSTMATCH QUOTES TEXAS A&M QUOTES Head Coach Mark Weaver About Aggies’ performance against McNeese Overall, today was a mission accomplished. We had a great indoor workout here at the indoor courts of the Chancellors Family Center, and we got out really sharp today and ready to take care of things. This will be a great preparation as we hit the road next week to play indoors in Kentucky on Thursday, and possibly another indoor game against Vanderbilt on Saturday. TENNIS MATCH RESULTS No. 24 Texas A&M 7, McNeese 0 Chancellors Family Center Houston, Texas Singles Competition 1. # 64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) beats. Sofia San Jose Moreno (MCN) 6-2, 6-0 2. Katya Townsend (TAMU) defeats. Carlotta Romito (MCN) 6-0, 6-4 3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) def. Matilde Mulatero (MCN) 6-1, 6-1 4. Renee McBryde (TAMU) defeats. Natalia Ballo (MCN) 6-0, 6-2 5. Riley McQuaid (GUEST) def. Hanna Blinouskaya (MCN) 6-0, 6-0 Isa Di Laura (GUEST) def. Yukina Abe (MCN) 6-0, 6-0 Double competition 1. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) vs. Carlotta Romito / Hanna Blinouskaya (MCN) 5-1, unfinished 2. # 39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) beats. Natalia Ballo / Sofia San Jose Moreno (MCN) 6-1 3. Jessica Anzo / Riley McQuaid (TAMU) defeated. Yukina Abe / Matilde Mulatero (MCN) 6-0 Order of finish: doubles (3.2); Singles (6,3,5,1,4,2) POSTMATCH NOTES No. 24 Texas A&M improves to 8-2 just prior to the start of the SEC game against Kentucky on Feb. 18. McNeese drops to 0-6 after the defeat on Sunday. A&M wins its second consecutive game against McNeese, also beating the Cowgirls 7-0 a year ago today. The Maroon & White record their fourth 7-0 win this season, and second straight win by that score. Riley McQuaid took the clinching win against McNeese on Sunday, her second clinching win of the season and the first since winning the last game against TCU on February 2. Mark Weaver is now 97-49 in double matches since taking the head coach position at Texas A&M in the 2015-16 campaign. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s team Facebook Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN







