The Cassanos have a video hockey player in Philadelphia





At the start of this NHL season, the Philadelphia Flyers premiered with a new hype video entitled, always. Everywhere. It illustrates the tough road to hockey stardom that the most determined players must take. The action kicks off in Minnesota, with neighborhood boys playing a no-soft game of street hockey. A boy is knocked to the ground. There’s a close-up of his determined face, then he gets up and scores. That player, wearing a Farmington youth hockey jacket, is 10-year-old Ryan Cassano, who got lucky in a lead role in the video. He’s done a great job, said Minneapolis-based director, Ryan Thielen, of Triglass Productions. He had to fall a few times and he did it fairly convincingly, so he supports him. Overall, it was a great experience.

Thielen, a St. Cloud State graduate who has worked with a handful of NHL teams on similar projects, was awarded the Anytime title. All over the Flyers and told to get creative. He admits the slogan sounds very belligerent, all of Philadelphia. As in, I’ll fight you anytime, anywhere. Thielen took it in a different direction. Being a hockey player isn’t quite as glamorous as a football player or a basketball star or anything like that, Thielen said. It’s a tough game, it’s gritty, it’s filthy, and there’s not much glamor in it until you reach the very top. The people who make it are very passionate about the sport and they are rock hard. That’s what I tried to reflect in the video. No matter where these guys come from, wherever they play, the mindset is exactly the same for all of them. And his scene with Ryan Cassano made that point perfectly clear. You can see it in the boy at the beginning, Thielen said. Where many children would have given up or cried, he gets up again and continues to fight. READ MORE: For the Cassano and Engstrom clans, family and fun are to be found on the rink The video was shot at a few subway locations between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The street hockey scenes took place in a parking lot in the St. Paul neighborhood. They also shot video at the Hastings Ice Arena and on a frozen lake in the Colorado Mountains, northwest of Denver. Ryans starring role came from knowing the right people. We happened to have a parent of one of Ryans’ teammates who knew the people involved in the making of the video, Tracy Cassano said, joking that her son’s perfect hockey hair was a great source of motherly pride. That’s how we got involved. He and two of his teammates went and suddenly he became the star of the children’s department. So that’s pretty neat. The video has been used by the Flyers in several places: as a TV commercial, on the team website, on social media and also in the arena as a hype video per game. It was a bit nostalgic to watch my nephew in that little clip, said Ryan’s uncle Lee Engstrom. It brought back a lot of memories of Tracy and I when we were kids. For more hockey news: The Rink Live is your top destination for regional hockey coverage. Located in the best hockey footprint in the country, skate on for exclusive content and the latest in school, USHL and high school hockey. Subscribers to Forum Communications’ newspaper network also have access to The Rink Live as part of their membership.

