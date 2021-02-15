Today the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championship starts in Panchkula





Come Monday, the cream of the crop of Indian table tennis, including nine-time national and world number 32 champion Sharath Kamal, world number 37 Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, world number 73 Harmeet Desai, and 2018 CWG champion and world number 63 Manika Batra, will gather in Panchkula for The 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championship will be played in Multipurpose Hall, Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, Panchkula. Although the table tennis action in the country could not resume due to Covid-19 previously, the Table Tennis Federation of India will resume the domestic calendar with this week’s nationals in Panchkula, apart from four more national championships in various categories in the coming weeks in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. During the national championship, the women’s singles matches will be played from February 15 to February 18, followed by the men’s singles matches from February 20 to February 23. The Senior National Table Tennis National Championship marks the return of domestic competitive tournaments for the players. All players, including Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Manika Batra, will compete in Panchkula. A total of 560 players will compete in the championships and about 140 officials including referees will be in attendance. All our state units have completed their state championships and the respective selected players will compete. There will be no team or mixed doubles category, “MP Singh, Secretary General of the Table Tennis Federation of India, told me. The Indian Express. The Table Tennis Federation of India had hosted the 81st National Table Tennis Senior Championship in February last year, which could not be held a domestic tournament due to Covid-19. While the championship would be held in Sonepat earlier this year, last month the federation moved the location of the championship to Panchkula. All players, support staff and officials were required to perform a PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival and will undergo daily antigen testing by the Haryana health department at the site. “We may be the only federation to host five national championships in the coming weeks, including the senior, junior, cadet and sub-junior national championships. All players, with the exception of support personnel and officials, are required to prepare a negative PCR test report upon arrival and antigen tests will be conducted on site daily. 12 TT tables will be placed at a distance of three meters each and players are not allowed to shake hands with referees and among themselves. The courts are cleaned after each session and fans or parents who also want to watch games must submit a negative test report. The practice session only lasts two hours a day. Players may share a room with one player in their respective hotels, ”added Singh. While some players have participated in some overseas tournaments, nine-time champion Sharath Kamal organized a mini-training camp for some players in Chennai in January. After the seniors, Indian players will compete in the two International Table Tennis Federation events in Doha, Qatar in March. “Besides the junior, sub-junior, cadet and youth nationals, we are also organizing the Para nationals in Indore this month. The Panchkula seniors will also provide the players with a perfect platform to prepare for the ITTF events that will take place next month in Doha, Qatar, ”concluded Singh.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos