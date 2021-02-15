Sports
2021 Australian Open odds, quarter-final predictions: seasoned tennis expert reveals Djokovic vs. Zverev choices
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been struggling with an abdominal injury since the third round, but he is trying to stay on track for his ninth title in Melbourne when he takes on No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final of the 2021 Australian Open. Djokovic was initially worried that he would tear a muscle in his victory over Taylor Fritz, but he looked no worse in his four-set win against Milos Raonic in the fourth round. Now he is up against Zverev, who beat seed Dusan Lajovic No. 23 on Sunday.
The best-placed Serb defeated Zverev in their last meeting less than two weeks ago at the ATP Cup. Djokovic’s last chances vs. Zverev lists Djokovic as the -205 favorite (risk $ 205 to win $ 100) to win the match directly, while Zverev starts at +190 (risk $ 100 to win $ 190). There are a number of other Djokovic vs. Zverev choices on the board, such as total games, with an over-under set at 41.5. Before making a choice between Djokovic and Zverev, you should definitely do this see Australian Open 2021 predictions from famed tennis handicapped player Sean Calvert
Calvert is the famous handicapper named Stan Wawrinka who won the 2014 Australian Open 60-1, the last Australian title won by anyone other than Djokovic or Roger Federer. In 2019, Calvert set a huge score over Dominic Thiem who won Indian Wells 80-1, in addition to many stunning calls. Anyone who follows their choices is way up.
Now Calvert has taken a closer look at the final odds of the 2021 Australian Open and released his coveted best bets. He shares all of his choices and analysis on SportsLine
Djokovic vs. Zverev preview
Calvert knows that Djokovic has a history of playing injury problems, and the 17-time Grand Slam winner looked to come out well against Raonic. He has defeated Zverev in four consecutive matchups, including the ATP Cup meeting, which he closed with a 7-5 win in the third set. The 33-year-old’s win against Raonic was his 300th win in the Grand Slam match.
Djokovic has struggled unusually to break service in Melbourne so far, winning just 22.8 percent of his return matches. He has averaged more than 33 percent in his last 50 Grand Slam games on hard outdoor courts, and his career average is over 32. Djokovic has one of the best return games in the history of the sport and can neutralize Zverev’s power.
Zverev, on the other hand, made it to the semi-finals in Australia a year ago and played hard against Djokovic in the match on the same surface in the ATP Cup. He has defeated Djokovic twice in seven tries and has been detained 94 percent of the time in Melbourne so far. The German is the seventh player in the world and has a powerful service that will test Djokovic’s prowess.
Djokovic’s injury could play a role, and the Serb said he would withdraw if it were any other event. Zverev hit 44 winners, including 15 aces, in his win against Lajovic and is equally comfortable playing offense or defense. The 23-year-old lost to Dominic Thiem in the US Open final in September after playing two sets, so he’s motivated to keep it rolling in Melbourne.
How Djokovic vs. Zverev
Is Djokovic’s injury enough to get Calvert to demand the upset? The tennis guru has made confident choices about the outright winner, as well as a play on how long this quarter-final match will last. Make sure you Check out Calvert’s picks and analysis before closing your Australian Open 2021 picks for the men’s quarter-finals
Who Wins Zverev vs. Djokovic in the men’s quarter finals of the 2021 Australian Open? And which choice can lead to a large return? Head over to SportsLine now to see Sean Calvert’s best bets on Zverev vs Djokovic, all from the famous tennis handicapper who called out Stan Wawrinka and won the 2014 Australian Open at 60-1
