2021 Australian Open odds, quarter-final predictions: seasoned tennis expert reveals Djokovic vs. Zverev choices

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been struggling with an abdominal injury since the third round, but he is trying to stay on track for his ninth title in Melbourne when he takes on No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev in the quarter-final of the 2021 Australian Open. Djokovic was initially worried that he would tear a muscle in his victory over Taylor Fritz, but he looked no worse in his four-set win against Milos Raonic in the fourth round. Now he is up against Zverev, who beat seed Dusan Lajovic No. 23 on Sunday.

Calvert knows that Djokovic has a history of playing injury problems, and the 17-time Grand Slam winner looked to come out well against Raonic. He has defeated Zverev in four consecutive matchups, including the ATP Cup meeting, which he closed with a 7-5 win in the third set. The 33-year-old’s win against Raonic was his 300th win in the Grand Slam match.

Djokovic has struggled unusually to break service in Melbourne so far, winning just 22.8 percent of his return matches. He has averaged more than 33 percent in his last 50 Grand Slam games on hard outdoor courts, and his career average is over 32. Djokovic has one of the best return games in the history of the sport and can neutralize Zverev’s power.

Zverev, on the other hand, made it to the semi-finals in Australia a year ago and played hard against Djokovic in the match on the same surface in the ATP Cup. He has defeated Djokovic twice in seven tries and has been detained 94 percent of the time in Melbourne so far. The German is the seventh player in the world and has a powerful service that will test Djokovic’s prowess.

Djokovic’s injury could play a role, and the Serb said he would withdraw if it were any other event. Zverev hit 44 winners, including 15 aces, in his win against Lajovic and is equally comfortable playing offense or defense. The 23-year-old lost to Dominic Thiem in the US Open final in September after playing two sets, so he’s motivated to keep it rolling in Melbourne.

