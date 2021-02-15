Canterbury Cricket, Mainland Football create a new role





Canterbury Cricket and Mainland Football have appointed Hussain Hanif to a newly created role of Ethnic Diversity and Inclusion Program Manager. The role was funded from the Christchurch Foundations Sports Inclusivity Fund, which was established with a significant donation from New Zealand Cricket. The New Zealand Football Foundation also contributed. In 2020, a research project was conducted into the barriers to entry for sports and recreation for ethnic minorities in Tautahi Christchurch. The establishment of this role is an important result of that work. Hanif will work with both sports codes, which are two of the most popular sports in the region that are widely practiced by ethnic communities. “The opportunity to work more closely with our ethnic communities came from the tragic events of March 15, 2019. Sport has the tremendous ability to bring communities together. Both cricket and football were affected by the tragedy, and it feels good to collaborate on a project like this, albeit delayed by COVID, said Canterbury Cricket chief Jez Curwin. Julian Bowden, Continental Football Director: We are delighted to have been able to get Hussain on board. He adds depth to both organizations and ensures that we connect with everyone who wants to play, regardless of level. Hanif has a background in diversity and inclusion, having previously held positions at Cricket Victoria in Melbourne, where he was the diversity and inclusion participation specialist, and the Melbourne Renegades in community sports. Hanif said he is excited by the opportunities the new role presents to break down barriers and bring about social change through sports. “What mainland Football and Canterbury Cricket is striving for is for cricket and football to become inclusive. “This is a unique opportunity to have direct impact within specific community groups, leveraging my experience across two Christchurch sport codes. “I appreciate there is still a lot of work to be done, but that’s the exciting part. Hanif will start in the role on February 24. His role is funded by the Christchurch Foundation Sport Inclusivity Fund. Anyone who wants to contribute can do so on www.christchurchfoundation.org.nz

