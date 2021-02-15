Broncos assistant coach Emily Zaler wants more girls in football

Emily Zaler became the first-ever full-time female coach at the Denver Broncos in 2020 when she was promoted from the NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

DENVER The faces in the NFL are starting to look a little different, and that’s a good thing. Eight women were hired into the league as full-time coach this season.

Emily Zaler is in a historic position as the Broncos’ first-ever full-time female coach. Before earning her role as an assistant strength and conditioning coach, Zaler was awarded the Bill Walsh NFL Coaching Diversity Fellowship, a crucial internship program used to help women and people of color access leadership positions in the league.

“ Not only is it critical to give both minority coaches and women the opportunity to live out their dream of coaching within the National Football League, but it also provides a platform for other minorities and other women to see that it is possible to do this. ‘she told 9NEWS.

The internship formed the platform for her future at the Denver Broncos. After the final training camp session, Zaler thought she was going home, but was instead offered a full-time role as an assistant strength and conditioning trainer.

“It’s a really surreal feeling, is the best way to describe it because it’s a dream come true that I was told wouldn’t be possible for me. An organization like the Denver Broncos are so welcoming and so open to it. idea to pick me up and it doesn’t matter if I’m male or female but just welcome me as a coach, ”she said. “On a daily basis, my role looks like any other strength and conditioning coach. We are in the trenches, whether that’s lifting and conditioning sessions, warm-up pre-training and warm-up pre-game. Whatever the responsibility. and anything we can do to help their performance on the field we are happy to do for them. ”

This is Zaler’s second stint in professional sports. She previously worked in strength and conditioning at the New York Knicks in 2019-2020 before the coronavirus pandemic closed the season for months.

Work in a sports league was scarce during the height of the pandemic, but Zaler applied for the fellowship after seeing other women successfully coach in the competition.

“I know there were eight female coaches in the National Football League, as well as women in other sports. It provides such a great vision for those little girls to see us and know that this is possible,” she said. “Looking at two women who just won the Super Bowl, coach Lori Locust and MJ [Maral Javadifar] at the Buccaneers, it was two women who showed me. ‘

Seeing women at every level of football would have changed his life for Zaler.

“As a kid I was a tomboy and I was definitely the girl who played soccer with the boys around and played soccer with the boys during recess. Not to grow up myself, but at the time there were no opportunities for girls to play soccer. she said.“I ended up playing college-level football for the University of Oregon and for the University of Missouri, and it was during my time as a collegiate athlete that I fell in love with strength and conditioning and knew this was what I wanted to do with my life. “

If football had been available to her as a varsity sport, Zaler said she would have pursued that instead of football.

“Absolutely, soccer was one of my first loves, playing again with the boys at recess and in the quarters. If I had the chance to play Varsity Flag soccer, 100 percent.”

That’s why she’s helping launch a joint Nike-NFL initiative to donate up to $ 5 million to girls’ varsity flag football high school programs across the country. State organizations that currently have flag football are already eligible for $ 100,000 to use for equipment.

“This initiative with Nike should open countless doors. More and more girls will become involved in football and realize that football is feminine and not just a masculine sport,” said Zaler. “ Whether they want to play at the collegiate or professional level or if it inspires them to want to coach within the NFL when they are adults and done with their playing days, it just opens so many more doors and encourages more women and women. girls to participate in the sport. “

As one of the few women with a powerful role in the NFL, Zaler feels a personal responsibility to show other women that their dreams are achievable.

“I think it’s an incredible responsibility for myself, as well as for the other women who have been given this opportunity, to set an example for little girls and for other women to be that vision and to show them that persistence and work hard and believe in yourself that anything is really possible, ‘said Zaler.

RELATED: Pros and Cons of Broncos’ Drew Lock and Other QB Capabilities