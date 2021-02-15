High School Hockey Roundup: Sartell Sabers shut out River Lakes Stars





PAYNESVILLE Quentin Sigurdson made all 19 saves in the net to earn the shutout in Sartell’s 2-0 boy hockey win over the River Lakes Stars on Saturday. It was the second time this season that River Lakes had been excluded. The Stars lost 3-0 to Brainerd on January 21. Sartell received goals from Michael Webster and Sterling McCabe. Josh Venable stopped 32 of the 34 shots on target for River Lakes. Sartell is now 3-3 in the Central Lakes Conference and 4-3 overall. River Lakes is 0-3-1 in the CLC and 1-3-2 overall. River Lakes plays Willmar at 7:15 PM. Tuesday at the Richmond Arena in another CLC game.

Sartell (4-3-0) 1 1 0 2 River lakes (1-3-2) 0 0 0 0 FIRST PERIOD (1) S: Michael Webster (Connor Hacker) 6:44 (pp). SECOND PERIOD (2) S: Sterling McCabe (Billy Vogt) 10:29. THIRD PERIOD No score. GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Sartell: Quentin Sigurdson 19/19 River Lakes: Josh Venable 32/34. Zach Bruns had three goals and an assist to get Morris / Benson Area to skate past Luverne at the Benson Civic Center on Saturday. Tyler Hadfield, Brady Loge, Will Breuer and Brady Goff also scored goals for the Storm. MBA hosts Prairie Center at the Benson Civic Center Tuesday at 6 p.m. Luverne (2-6) 0 2 0 2 MBA (5-3) 2 3 2 7 FIRST PERIOD (1) MBA: Zach Bruns (Brady DeHaan) 9:34 (2) MBA: Will Breuer (Tim Blume, Ryan Tolifson) 13:44. SECOND PERIOD (3) L: Cade Wenninger (Brock Behrend, Carlton Oftedahl) 2:12 (4) L: Kaleb Hein (Zachary Kruse) 7:21 (shg). (5) MBA: Brady Loge (Bruns) 8:48 (pp) (6) MBA: Bruns (without assistance) 12:42 (7) MBA: Grady Goff (Lodge) 16:34 .. THIRD PERIOD (8) MBA: Bruns (Goff, Trevor Buss) 12:17 (9) MBA: Tyler Hadfield (Tolifson) 14; 39. GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Luverne: Shaid Shearer 45/52 MBA: Potion LeClair 19/21. Kamryn Van Batavia had three goals and Mallory Vontersch and Roz Oye each had two to help Luverne win over Morris / Benson Area at the Benson Civic Center. MBA plays Thursday at 7pm at Prairie Center in the Sauk Center Ice Arena. Luverne (6-2) 4 7 0 0 MBA (0-4) 0 0 0 0 FIRST PERIOD (1) L: Kamryn Van Batavia (not available) 3:31 (2) L: Roz Oye (N / A) 5:56 (3) L: Van Batavia (N / A) 8:30 (4) L: Shelby Force (N / A) 15:14. SECOND PERIOD (5) L: Mallory Vontersch (N / A) 3:55 (6) L: Mallory Nelson (N / A) 5:06 (7) L: Peyton Behr (N ​​/ A) 5:55 (pp) (8) L: From Batavia (N / A) 7:32 (9) L: Brynn Thier (N / A) 11:24 (10) L: Oye (N / A) 14:55 (11) L: Vontersch (N / A). THIRD PERIOD No score. GOALIE SAVES / SHOTS Luverne: Cheyenne Schutz 18/18 MBA: Leah Thompson 62/73.

