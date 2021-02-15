Sports
Brisbane City Council is preparing suburban park upgrades in the city
A slew of Brisbane parks are scheduled for upgrades this year as Brisbane City Council plans new playgrounds, picnic areas, shade trees and other facilities in the suburbs.
Key points:
- Brisbane councilors have learned that nine suburban park projects are now underway
- The municipality maintains and manages more than 2,100 parks in Brisbane
- Final planning for Victoria Park is also underway
More than 2,100 parks are managed by Brisbane City Council, including suburban and protected areas, with $ 71 million in capital expenditures for parks in the 2020-21 budget.
Final designs are also being developed for the conversion of Victoria Park, in the city center, from a combined park and golf course to a park of more than 50 hectares.
On Tuesday’s Environment, Parks and Sustainability Committee, city councilors got updates on nine suburban parks upgrading projects that are in the pipeline.
The budget also spent $ 5.8 million on park recreation projects, $ 2.2 million on playgrounds, $ 2.7 million on neighborhood park upgrades, and $ 3 million on suburban park maintenance.
Wade Fitzgerald, the council’s manager of major projects and asset coordination manager, said the committee’s public consultation took place last year to find out what residents wanted in the nine planned park upgrades.
Keralgerie Park, Morningside
The Richmond Road park, a former quarry, has some soil contamination issues, so the council’s attention was to add improvements that did not require major and expensive remediation work.
The park will have new accessible public restrooms close to the parking lot on Richmond Road, with additional accessible parking, fitness equipment, shade trees and a new pedestrian and scooter path running through the park.
Castamore Way Park, Richlands
A “ blank canvas ” with just grass and a handful of trees, Mr. Fitzgerald told councilors the park needed some leveling on one side as it headed down to Progress Road.
A new junior playground, drinking fountain and sandstone block retaining walls have been tilted to sit at the top of the park, better pedestrian connections and picnic areas, and a host of new trees for shade are also planned for the park.
The council has also proposed a tall orchard at the entrance to Castamore Way, and trees along the edges of the park surrounding open kickabout spaces.
Blackwood Street Park, Rochedale
Like its cousin in Richlands, Blackwood Street Park was also considered a blank canvas with no existing infrastructure, allocated within a residential area.
Planned upgrades to the park now include a 100-foot hiking and scooter circuit, three picnic areas under shade trees, picnic tables, a playground, and a basketball shooting box.
Gus Davies Park, Bald Hills
Gus Davies Park, in Brisbane’s northernmost suburb, is “quite a large lot” with an existing dog off-leash area, a ping pong table, BBQ facilities and a half-size basketball court.
Mr. Fitzgerald said the council wanted to add new facilities to part of the park.
Near Kyeema Crescent, proposed additions include an improved playground, a new roadway, an access path to the park, and additional shelter.
Thrush Street Park, Inala
A park project already underway, Mr Fitzgerald said that in Thrush Street Park the playground was “really quite old” and needed updating
“This is one of our bigger playground projects, we really focus on the playground itself,” he told councilors.
The additions to the playground include a nature-focused play focus with an “interactive water play area”, a “creek” that kids can pump water through and send through a rock-and-pebble stream into a missing forest.
Swings, interactive panels and stepping stones between play areas would be complemented by works of art.
Colmslie Beach Reserve, Murrarie
An “almost secret” sanctuary tucked away along Lytton Road in Murrarie, the beach sanctuary has undergone several upgrades and new picnic shelters are now being built.
New trails, picnic shelters, and playground upgrades are tipped alongside more native trees to support the natural habitat and shade.
Grinstead Park, Shand Street Park, Corbett Street Park
These three parks in Enoggera, Alderly and Stafford are linked by Shand Street and Kedron Brook, with a collection of projects to upgrade existing facilities and add new ones.
Grinstead Park proposes numerous play elements, including a tower structure for older children with climbing opportunities, a watercourse and a discovery trail with information about the local fauna and flora.
For Shand Street, a BMX obstacle course with bridges, moguls, boulders, and logs is proposed near an existing half-pipe and basketball court.
