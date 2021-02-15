Twitter Pens Notre Dame Football Valentine’s Day

I hope your Valentine’s Day was a pleasant one, whether you’re single or loyal to the one you love. Whatever your romantic situation, we all love soccer here at Notre Dame. In fact, some Irish fans have taken it upon themselves to write that themed valentines using the hashtag #ndfbvalentines. Let’s see what our poets in love have come up with for this holiday:
Roses are red,
You give them with joy.
Notre Dame remained unbeaten *
In the ACC.
* in the regular season, not @ me#ndfbvalentines
– Lena Steigs (@PDXIrish) February 14, 2021
Roses are red
I live in Nashville, Tennessee
And it pains me to say
Clark Lea too. #ndfbvalentines
– bridget (@bridgetgoirish) February 14, 2021
Roses are red
Hey is that a siren
Because the very first game
Was a touchdown from Kyren#NDFBvalentines
– John Devins (@jdevins) February 14, 2021
Roses are red,
Irish hearts are full,
Owusu-Koramoah
Just destroyed this man’s soul.#NDFBvalentines pic.twitter.com/ZdCn5xJ1qR
– First Down Moses (@ 1stDownMoses) February 14, 2021
@ greg2126 voice *
Roses are red
The turf is green
These valentines for you
Number fourteen
– Jon (@ burger23_18S) February 14, 2021
Some people forget
That Notre Dame beat Clemson
In double OT#ndfbvalentines #NDHaiku
– PJ Gaughan (@PeeJayGawHan) February 14, 2021
The helmets are made of gold,
The sweaters are blue.
My life has more meaning
Because of you. @NDFootball #ndfbvalentines
– kates4cubbies (@ kates4cubbies) February 14, 2021
Roses are red
Violets are great
It still feels
Just like 1988#ndfbvalentines
– PWagon (@ PWagon60) February 14, 2021
Roses are red
Violets are blue
michigan sucks
USC too#ndfbvalentines
– 4 Horsemen Podcast (@HorsemenPod) February 14, 2021
Roses are red
Everyone greets Tyree
It still feels
Just like 1993#NDFBvalentines
– Benny (@ benny15910) February 14, 2021
#ndfbvalentines
Roses are red
Violets are blue
If you can’t put your fandom in Michigan aside
I’m afraid I can’t date you
– Lauren Dangel (@lauren_dangel) February 14, 2021
This isn’t the first year Irish fans have written holiday valentines. A simple search of the hashtag goes back to 2018. Of course it’s nice to see some new ones that reflect everything that happened in the past season. After all, some of them are as good as the season after which they were written.
While we’re on the topic, we want to remind readers how much we love you and your support. We hope you enjoy reading our content as much as writing it. This is normal and hopefully a busy Notre Dame Stadium this fall.