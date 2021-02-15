Australian Open 2021 tennis, day 8 live, live scores, updates, order of play, schedule, Rafael Nadal vs Fabio Fognini, Ash Barty, Jessica Pegula Donald Trump, news

Rafael Nadals’ back pain will be tested like never before today when he takes on a fit Fabio Fognini at Rod Laver Arena.

Plus, an Aussie pistol has already proven its mettle.

Follow the latest scores, news and planning in our live blog below!

RAFA SEEN THE BIGGEST TEST YET

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal may boast a 12-4 record against Fabio Fognini, but there is enough reason for the Spaniard to be concerned in the run-up to the fourth round between the two today.

For starters, Fognini remains the only player to defeat Nadal in a two-set grand slam match to love, and he did in a stunning 2015 US Open match that ended at 1:30 AM.

In 2015, Nadal Fognini defeated Hamburg in the final 7-5, 7-5, with the Italian caught by microphones loaded onto the Spaniard during the match.

In 2019, Fognini shocked the tennis world by dismantling Nadal in two sets in the Monte Carlo final, beating the clay master and eleven-time event champion in a performance that summed up the 33-year-old’s sheer firepower.

Nadal insists he has a very good relationship with Fognini, but the 16th seed will likely be out for blood when he takes on the 20-time Grand Slam champion in singles.

Enjoying underdog status and getting under the skin of his opponent, Fognini will do everything he can to aggravate Nadal’s gnawing low back injury, which he still manages.

Nadal faces by far his biggest test of the Aus Open to date in Fognini, which could be nearly unplayable on its day as he faced local hopes Alex de Minaur on Saturday night.

Like Novak Djokovic, Fognini’s two-handed backhand down the line could prove the most important shot of the match – by nailing it consistently, he can attack Nadal’s forehand wing and open the field.

Rafa enters the game as a warm favorite, but there is certainly cause for concern for the Spaniard.

AUSSIE ALCOTT TO ANOTHER AUS OPEN FINAL

Dylan Alcott is in his seventh consecutive Australian Open final after best seed beat young Niels Vink 6-4, 6-3 in his bid for a 12th Grand Slam title.

The 30-year-old was broken several times by Vink but continued to show the steadfastness that has seen him rise to the top of the Quad wheelchair singles game.

While most of the action took place in court, proceedings were briefly interrupted in the second set when a rogue spectator was overheard on the telephone in the nearly empty stands.

After Alcott waved to the audience to get his attention, the viewer promptly got up and walked out of the arena.

Alcott will take on Dutchman Sam Schroder, who upset second seed Andy Lapthorne in two sets to secure his place in the decider.

Schroder stunned two-time US Open champion Alcott in that 2020 final, with 20-year-old Alcott eliminating 7-6 (5), 0-6, 6-4 less than a week after losing to Alcott in a round Robin encounter earlier in the week.

BARTYS DRAW BURSTS OPEN

Ash Barty’s half of the draw is officially wide open after Elina Svitolina was ejected as fifth seed by world champion number 61 Jessica Pegula 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

As early as the elected half of the draw, with several grand slam champions facing each other, Barty was now able to reach the final without playing a top-10 seed.

Pegula is part of one of America’s richest families, worth $ 5 billion, with her parents being owners of the NFL franchise, the Buffalo Bills, defeating none other than former US President Donald Trump for the purchase. to do.

The 26-year-old has been in excellent form in the tournament so far, beating two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka in the first round, losing just one match to Aussie Sam Stosur in the second round and dismantling former World No. 10 champion Kristina Mladenovic in the third round.

Pegula is already enjoying her best grand slam run to date, never making it to the fourth round. Shell is now taking on Donna Vekic or fellow countryman Jen Brady for a place in the semi-finals.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021 – DAY 8 – SEQUENCE

Rod Laver Arena

From 11 o’clock

Jessica Pegula (US) beats Elina Svitolina (UKR) [5] 6-4 3-6 6-3

Donna Vekic (CRO) [28] def Jennifer Brady (US) [22] 6-1 7-5

Not before 3 pm

Fabio Fognini (ITA) [16] v Rafael Nadal (ESP) [2]

From 7 pm

Ash Barty (AUS) [1] v Shelby Rogers (USA)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) [5] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) [9]

Margaret Court Arena

Not before 12.30 pm

Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [4] beats Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-4 6-2 6-3

Andrey Rublev (RUS) [7] v Casper Ruud (NOR) [24]

Not before 6 pm

Elise Mertens (BEL) [18] in Karolina Muchova (CZE) [25]

Follow the Australian Open in our live blog below!

