Minister clarifies SOPs for team sports training





by BERNAMA / photo by BERNAMA Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (photo)explained that team sports such as football, basketball, sepak takraw and hockey are only allowed to conduct non-contact skills-based training without involving matches during the Movement Control Order (MCO) 2.0 period. After confusion about the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for these sports, he said that training activities such as passing and skills (juggling and dribbling) are allowed as long as physical distance is maintained, there is no contact and the field or court is at 30% of the actual capacity. Sports such as hockey and football are not allowed to hold matches, only training. Doubles matches are also not allowed for badminton, tennis and table tennis because it will be difficult to keep up with (physical) distance and there is a chance of contact and splashing of drops, which increases the risk of infection. We want to help commercial field / court operators to resume their activities, at least they (athletes) can train and those who have clubs can start face-to-face fitness activities instead of always having online classes, he told reporters on the Sports Arena in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. Reezal Merican, who had previously followed activities at Glenmarie Golf Club; the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam, which is the training venue for Super League UiTM FC; and Sports Arena Sentosa admitted to being satisfied with these buildings’ compliance with the rules and SOPs. Meanwhile, Datuk Jack Koh, Sports Arena CEO, thanked the government for allowing their operations, saying that most sports facility operators nearly drown or die after closing since January 13. All our employees are tested monthly and the results are displayed. We decontaminate the arena after each session and have invested in a decontamination portal to prevent the spread of Covid-19. We’ve also divided our courts into five zones, with teams only allowed to play in one zone, he said.







