Beautiful Valentine’s Day for Fleury (and his former team, Penguins)
Three Stars (Penguins vs. Capitals; Golden Knights vs. Avs)
1. Marc-Andre Fleury, Vegas Golden Knights
With only two NHL games on Sunday, it’s great that we got a pretty neat-and-tidy theme in both Marc-Andre Fleury and his former team, the Penguins, enjoying success. Given Fleurys’ willingness to say goodbye to the Penguins during the design of the Golden Knights expansion, this is the kind of situation exes can Sincerely be happy for each other.
(Instead of liking photos while grinding your teeth.)
Perhaps the Penguins find it relevant to the present, not just the past, that Marc-Andre Fleury is on fire? Well, Bob McKenzie recently appeared on NBCSN to talk about some Penguins’ interest in Fleury
At this rate, the Golden Knights would likely demand quite a bit of ransom from the Penguins for Fleury.
For one thing, Tristan Jarry & Co. still doesn’t look that good. Although Jarry recovered later on Sunday, it was still difficult.
But otherwise MAF is light off. He threw a 30-save shutout against the Avs, his second goose egg of a young season for the Golden Knights goalkeeper. Fleury now has 63 shutouts in his career and 473 wins. It will be interesting to see how much more Ws MAF can pile up wherever it lands on the net.
2. Bryan Rust, Pittsburgh Penguins
For all the attention paid to the best Penguins stars Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin (not to mention Alex Ovechkin of Sunday’s opponent, the capitals), Rust probably deserves more credit. And so too Jake Guentzel.
Sure, both Guentzel and Rust benefit from playing with Crosby and / or Malkin on a regular basis. Some might argue that royalties are due.
But as much as players are stimulated by the talent of the 87 and 71 varieties, not everyone can handle it. If Rust gets the chance, he walks with it more often than not.
Last season, Rust generated a whopping 27 goals and 56 points in 55 games. With two goals and one assist on Sunday, Rust returned to a point-per-game this season (exactly 13 in 13). Even if you have some sort of Crosby tax extra, that’s impressive stuff.
Considering that Rust wears a modest one $ 3.5 million cap hit by next season, he’s a heck of a sneaky value to this team. (Maybe Pittsburgh would rather sign him for an extension during this coming off season, thereafter See Rest Receiving the Broader Praise He Probably Deserves.)
3. Sidney Crosby / Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins
Speaking of Crosby, we might as well acknowledge his line’s combined efforts with Rust and Guentzel.
Like Rust, Guentzel finished with three points (1G, 2A), one more than Sidney Crosby (1G, 1A). Guentzel assisted on an empty net from Crosby and slightly lowered their afternoons compared to Rust’s.
Either way, that trio was dominant on Sunday. With Malkin still struggling a bit to find his game, it’s crucial for the Penguins to reap the rewards from their top line.
And while he didn’t score as much as Guentzel or Rust, Crosby was still a catalyst for Pens’s up-and-down win.
I’ll tell you now, folks. Tune your eyes to 87 every time he steps on the ice. He’s in that mode right now where he sees things that no one else is, one of those special forms of form that the other team can’t do much about other than grow an extra brain.
Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) February 14, 2021
Capitals Penguins, Avs Golden Knights highlights
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Penguins outdid their problems (and the capitals):
Yes, it was only 1-0, but there were some thrilling highlights in the Golden Knights’ victory over the Avs.
Sunday stat
Hard as it may be to believe, Sunday marked the first time the Penguins have built a two-goal lead this season.
And on February 14 at 4:38 PM, the Pittsburgh Penguins finally take a two-goal lead in a hockey game.
Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) February 14, 2021
NHL scores: Penguins Capitals; Golden Knights Avs
Penguins 6, capitals 3
Golden Knights 1, Avalanche 0
Fleury, Golden Knights shut down Avalanche despite MacKinnon’s return Not always beautiful, but Penguins manage to beat the Capitals Canucks owner gives coach, GM vote of confidence: I have no plans …
