How the death of Kobe Bryants pierced the tennis bell | TENNIS.com





Athletes occupy a cocoon. The sporty bubble takes on epic proportions during the two weeks of a major tennis tournament. Whether it’s the amateur days at private clubs, the pros bursting into obscure venues, to today’s tightly managed professional game, tennis players are excellent at keeping the blinders on and distance themselves as much as possible from intruders who never detract from it. ending mission of preparation, competition and recovery. But a year ago in Melbourne, the tennis bubble was pierced sharply when news came of the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash. As the whole world mourned, the tennis community staggered in its own sad and personal way. Like Tennis Awards: Kobe Bryant showed, Kobe was a tennis enthusiast. “He really has tennis,” said Martina Navratilova. Bryant attended tournaments, learned to play the game, studied it closely, and interacted with a large number of players. He was a mentor to Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka. He was an inspiration to Nick Kyrgios, to the point where Kyrgios wore a Lakers jersey last year in Melbourne with Bryant’s number on it for warm-up and then went on to compete harder than he ever had. The tennis-basketball connection is intriguing. As far back as the 1930s, the legendary Don Budge and his doubles partner Gene Mako enjoyed wandering schoolyards and playing fetch games. Recently deceased legend Tony Trabert enrolled at the University of Cincinnati. A major factor in Navratilova’s greatness was the wisdom she received from basketball great Nancy Lieberman. And then there’s John Lucas, an NBA player for over a decade who was also skilled enough at tennis to compete in the US Open. Lucas has also spoken thoughtfully about the challenges of each sport. Tennis, he said, is more difficult because you have to take every chance and never leave the game. On the other hand, Lucas thinks basketball makes you a better person because you learn to work with other people. But Bryant’s sudden death went well beyond the lines of any court; it confused the sporting paradigm. If you ever want to meet someone who sees their chances for immortality, talk to a professional athlete. Tennis, a sport with a calendar that largely follows the sun, is set in the midst of its own never-ending hopeful summer – never more vivid than in Australia, when everyone comes together to start the year at the big “The Happy Slam”. Bryant’s death was a bolt of lightning. Down Under, the world seemed simultaneously bigger, smaller – and above all more cruel.







