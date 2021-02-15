Raptors sink to new low after losing to Timberwolves

Here are 10 takeaways from the loss of Toronto Raptors 116-112 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

A disgusting: There is absolutely no excuse for a team that is not outright refueling to lose to the Timberwolves, who lost 20 of their last 24 games. The Raptors played back to their opponent’s level, then played below the level for the entire third quarter and their late comeback attempt was cut short as Pascal Siakam missed an easy lay-up that would have balanced the game. It doesn’t take much to beat the Timberwolves, but the Raptors couldn’t even play a decent quarter and got burned. With four of the next five games against Milwaukee and Philadelphia, this was not only shocking but wasteful. Everyone from the stars to the bank to the coaching staff should think about this result.

Two impossible: Minnesota did everything it could to stifle the game. They fouled on almost every ride along the track, sniffing offensive rebounds, getting off the lane while holding on to the ball would have been enough, and practically begging the Raptors to force overtime. Siakam drives the ball all the way to the basket without any assistance, got his man hit and went upstairs for a finger roll right on the ledge. The ball dropped out, the Timberwolves grabbed the rebound and deflated two free throws like the last nails in the box. It may have felt like a missed opportunity, but it was absolutely deserved, not because the Timberwolves deserved to win, but it would have been an injustice if the Raptors stole it.

Three embarrassing: The Raptors lost this match in the third quarter after letting the Timberwolves score 37 points in 15-of-20 shots. Wolves rookie Anthony Edwards led the attack by getting into the spotlight at will, and Malik Beasley added three triples. Rather than picking up their defense, the Raptors responded by trying to go shot-for-shot. It was especially bad for Fred VanVleet, who shot 0-of-8 in the third after scoring 19 in the first half, and he went consecutive possessions without making a single pass. Minnesota sprinted away on every miss to increase its lead to 12 points.

Four push: Desperate for the win, Nick Nurse used his two All-Stars to start the fourth quarter against the Wolves reserves. It worked out fine starting with Siakam scoring on the post and Lowry living on the free-throw line, and it looked like the Raptors would take control. But they just couldn’t sustain their defense efforts, bleeding points in the transition and routinely losing their assignments, allowing the Timberwolves to respond every time the Raptors got even. The pick-and-roll combination with Ricky Rubio and Karl-Anthony Towns gave them fits and starts, with the Timberwolves thwarting any plan the Raptors threw at them.

Five Bros: Aron Baynes was a positive contributor to the start of the fourth quarter, rebounding assured, was strong on the fringe and generally fulfilling his role. However, he became an obvious target once Towns checked in, and his limitations became painfully apparent. The Raptors tried to catch the handler from above, forcing Baynes to step above the arch and well out of his comfort zone. The job then was to turn around and cover for the number advantage, which again isn’t Baynes’s strong suit. Things got so bad that the Raptors switched Fred VanVleet willingly to Towns and gave up a foot in height and at least 50 pounds in the post to avoid Baynes having to cover. This isn’t the first time that Baynes has been outdone defensively, and it won’t be the last. And the problem is, defense should be his specialty.

Six weak: Most nights, the Raptors can turn to Chris Boucher to cover Baynes. But this was also an off-night for Boucher, especially in defense. The Timberwolves drove right into Bouchers’ chest and got to the basket at will, and the offending glass was wide open too. On the other hand, Boucher was nowhere near as prolific in the pick and roll as usual. Nurse even sprinkled a hint of Stanley Johnson as a smallball center, but that’s almost always a losing strategy, especially when compared to a prolific scorer like Towns. Boucher has exceeded all expectations as a player who switches pace from the bench and saved the Raptors game after game, but the Raptors need a good starting center, and that has been their Achilles heel all season.

Seven compete: The bigger problem is that the Raptors simply weren’t competing for the energy needed, which seems to happen with alarming regularity in their temporary home. The first Minnesota basket was a straight-line layout, which set the tone for the entire game. Even with Boucher and Baynes struggling and Towns returning to the line-up after being sidelined with COVID-19, the Raptors were not unfit to carry out the assignment. What they needed was to play with patience in the event of fouls, and to be disciplined and defensive. In reality, it was a show of arrogance from the Raptors, who were below .500 all season long, to take their opponent so lightly.

Eight scouted: It cannot be a coincidence that every opponent makes a concerted effort to pump fake on the three-point line. The Raptors are very aggressive defensively and will willingly leave their feet to close, which worked great last season as the Raptors allowed the lowest three-point percentage in the league. This season, the Raptors have dropped to the bottom 10, which isn’t entirely bad luck. Teams plan the game specifically for the Raptors by having their shooters fake pumping what look like open cans, triggering the fly-by, before stepping aside in the open look, or driving past and collapsing the paint.

Nine needed: The Raptors lacked the defensive skills of OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe. Without a reliable defensive anchor in the middle, the Raptors need as many defensive forwards on the floor as possible to give them flexibility in their defense and to help turn the defensive glass. Both players would return for this match, but Nurse made the same promise all week.

Ten difficult: The road ahead will make or break the season. The Raptors went 10-5 after starting 2-8 and missed an opportunity to return to .500 with their loss to Boston. Two games against Minnesota were the only postponement offers between games against the Bucks, Sixers and Heat. If the Raptors play on purpose and lock in defensively, they can compete against the best teams in the East. But whether they can actually evoke that effort with any kind of consistency is up for debate. A few major wins could prompt the front office to add a center to bolster their run, while a series of skewed losses could mean the Raptors have to adjust.

