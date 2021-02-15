Sports
Northwestern Women’s Tennis is picking up new recruits
Tennis for ladies
The Northwesterns women’s team is getting two five-star recruits for the class of 2025: Sydney Pratt from Glenbrook South High School and Kiley Rabjohns from Lake Forest High School.
Both Pratt and Rabjohns are Illinois residents who played in the United States Tennis Association and lower-level tournaments in Northwestern.
The two played in the same youth tournaments, practiced together, and were teammates on a Chicago squad. For head coach Claire Pollard, the two players, being local recruits, were an advantage.
If you can recruit locally, you know more people who know them, who you’ve actually built a relationship with, Pollard said. You can really find out what you are getting.
Rabjohns started playing tennis when she was five years old, while Pratt started when she was six. Both recruits played football when they were younger, but chose tennis as their main sport around their high school days.
Pratt currently ranks No. 1 in the USTA Midwest and is the 38th best college recruit in the country according to TennisRecruiting.net. She has a personal best of 41-10 and has won 35 games against four and five star recruits.
Since my ranking was not as high as many other girls, I played a bit of catch-up in high school, and playing tennis in high school would have taken time to avoid tournaments and workouts that I needed to get better. become, Pratt said.
Rabjohns climbed on the radar of college coaches as a star on her high school team, earning back-to-back Class 2A singles titles in 2018 and 2019. During the 2019 season, she led her team to the state championship. Her personal accomplishments include All-State honors and the team’s MVP title all four years.
For her senior season, Rabjohns was allowed to compete in both conference and sectional tournaments, but she did not have a state tournament due to concerns about COVID-19, where she could have competed for her third title.
Rabjohns said she was sad the team couldn’t play in states this year, especially as they were very good this year. But she’s glad she got a senior season because she didn’t think it would happen.
Rabjohns kept her options open during the recruiting process but fell in love with NOW after talking to Pollard and visiting campus. Northwestern was always an obvious choice for Pratt.
It was my main school that I wanted to go to in the recruiting process, and part of it was because I was so close, Pratt said. It had always been a dream.
Pollard, who is in her 22nd season as head coach, is looking for recruits who enjoy the challenge of a difficult game, who are eager to win and lose.
Rabjohns just wants to hit the court with her teammates and get a taste of what it’s like to be on the NU tennis team.
I think we pride ourselves on a team of supportive people, being there for each other and, you know, accepting everyone, Pollard said.
E-mail address: [email protected]
