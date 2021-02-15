Mass. Girls HS Hockey – Division 2 Top 10: Matignon takes the lead; Falmouth is still perfect too





Mass. Girls D2 Top 10 Rank Team * PR W. L. T. 1 Matignon 2 11 0 0 2 Our lady 3 6 1 2 3 Canton 1 7 1 1 4 Falmouth 4 10 0 0 5 Sandwich 5 7 2 1 6 Natick 6 8 0 1 7 Algonquin 7 6 0 3 8 Pembroke 9 12 1 0 9 Westwood 8 6 0 2 10 Dedham 10 6 1 2 It’s been banner season Matignon, which is now the new # 1 team in the latest HNIB News Massachusetts Girls Division 2 Top 10. The Warriors improved to 11-0-0 overall last week, and their own wins at D1 with St. Mary’s and Austin Prep. On Tuesday they will take on Arlington Catholic in a Catholic semifinal of the Central League Cup (Stoneham Arena, 7:30 pm) and if they continue, they will see St. Mary’s or Austin Prep in the title match. # 2 Notre Dame Academy (6-1-2) ended the season with a nice 2-2 draw with St. Mary’s and a 6-0 win over Norwell. # 3 Canton (7-1-1) was at the top, but the Bulldogs were upset by King Philip, 4-2, then played to a 1-1 standoff with Mansfield / Oliver Ames / Foxboro. Canton retaliated on Saturday by beating KP 5-1 and has scheduled a final game on Monday with Mansfield / Oliver Ames / Foxboro. # 4 Falmouth (10-0-0) tore off three more wins and made decisions over Nantucket (9-4), Sandwich (2-1) and Dennis-Yarmouth (5-2). The Clippers regular season continues with Barnstable (Monday) and Martha’s Vineyard (Wednesday). Sandwich (7-2-1) remains in # 5 spot, with both losing to Falmouth this year. The Blue Knights have more games with Dennis-Yarmouth (Friday) and the Cape Cod Furies (Saturday). # 6 Natick (8-0-1) continues its great year with a few victories over Weymouth (5-2) and Wellesley (3-2). A house-and-home with Braintree (Monday / Wednesday) closes the campaign for the Redhawks. # 7 Algonquin (6-0-3) got back into action with a 2-2 deadlock with D1 Shrewsbury. Longmeadow is scheduled for Monday. # 8 Pembroke (12-1-0) keeps rolling and opens in the Patriot Cup with a 3-2 win over Hingham. The Titans are now waiting for the winner of Monday’s Plymouth-Q / NQ game on Wednesday. # 9 Westwood (6-0-2) had wins over Norwood (3-0) and Medfield (6-1) before being tied by Dover-Sherborn / Hopkinton in the diminishing seconds on Saturday. Barring late updates, the Wolverines season is complete under freshman coach Lauren Hillberg. # 10 Dedham (6-1-2) won a few games against Dover-Sherborn / Hopkinton and were tied by Norwood when they closed their season. Gary Demopoulos has covered prep school hockey for the HNIB News for over 30 years and has been the editor of the HNIB News since 2005. A former sports journalist and news editor with the Woburn (MA) Daily Times Chronicle, he was the HNIB News’ principal reporter for Mens Prep School hockey since 1988, as well as women’s hockey, both at the prep school and high school levels. almost 20 years. Gary also helps organize and supervise HNIB’s many summer tournaments and festivals for scholars.







