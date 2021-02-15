Clippers beat Cavs without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George to extend win streak – Orange County Register





Clippers guard Reggie Jackson, left, shoot as Cavaliers guard Damyean Dotson defends during the second half of Sunday’s game at Staples Center. The Clippers won, 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, left, and Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka compete for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, right, complaining with referee Eric Lewis before he suffered a technical foul during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers guards Collin Sexton, center, shoot while Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann, left, and center defend Ivica Zubac during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers guards Lou Williams, left, shoots while Cleveland Cavaliers defends guard Isaac Okoro during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers guards Darius Garland, second from left, shoots while Los Angeles Clippers guards Reggie Jackson, left, and Serge Ibaka defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer celebrates after the team scored in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Taurean Prince, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center defends Serge Ibaka during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, left, shoots while Cleveland Cavaliers defends guard Collin Sexton during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams shoots while Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center defends Serge Ibaka during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams, right, shoots while Cleveland Cavaliers defends center Jarrett Allen during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center defends Serge Ibaka during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers center JaVale McGee, left, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damyean Dotson, right, has his shot blocked by Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley, left, as center Ivica Zubac defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., left, shoots as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Isaac Okoro defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, top left, and Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka, right, compete for the tip during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, right, shoots as Los Angeles Clippers center Serge Ibaka defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr., left, and security guard Lou Williams, center, joke around with Cleveland Cavaliers security guard Collin Sexton during the second half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, February 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 128-111. (AP Photo / Mark J. Terrill) LOS ANGELES No Kawhi Leonard. No Paul George. Is Lou Williams available? Then no problem. Williams, the Clippers Sixth Man extraordinaire, took his turn as the lead on Sunday night. The 34-year-old Guard hit the starting lineup for the first time since February 11, 2020, orchestrating a convincing 128-111 victory over a massive Cleveland squad. Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff pregame acknowledged that for the Cavaliers who lost their seventh consecutive game to drop to 10-18, there’s no magical pixie dust we can sprinkle on us saying get out of this grind. And while fate would have given Cleveland a chance by setting them up with a Clippers squad that was without All-Stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for the third time this season, Williams was mesmerized from the jump for the short-handed Clippers . Leonard was scratched on Sunday for a bruise in the left lower leg and George who was on the field shooting and talking to team owner Steve Ballmer pregame missed his fifth straight game due to swelling in a right toe. But Williams, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year, the professional scorer, Underground GOAT, your favorite player’s favorite, lent its particular brilliance to the proceedings. Knowing that I’m going to be the third offensive player on this basketball team, with the first two out, allows me to be more aggressive at the offensive end and play for me and my teammates, Williams said after the game, via a Zoom video conference Just try to create as many opportunities as possible and be efficient. The result: an efficient 30 points and 10 assists in 32 minutes, his first double-double since 2019, as the Clippers were still playing fanless at Staples Center due to local coronavirus safety guidelines, which triggered a five-game homestand extend their current profit. streak to three games and improved to 20-8. Trust. Hes confidence, Terance Mann, an NBA sophomore, said of Williams after the previous Clippers win in Chicago. He just brings that confident swagger with him. He can pick you up if you don’t feel your game, he’s a big confident guy and with him next to you you almost feel like yourself too. Williams felt it on Sunday, and so did the Clippers. He set the tone and the tempo, darting back and forth and downing shots to continue his scoring wave with a season high lately; in his past five games, the light 6-foot-1 guard averaged 23 points on 52.6% shooting. Williams put his teammates on Sunday with gusto and passed in stride and against the money. His 10 assists were also a season high, adding to the Clippers’ 31 total, the fourth time this season they hit that threshold. Gazing center Serge Ibaka also assists with that number, tying his career record with six assists plus a season-high 21 points and nine rebounds. On Sunday, Williams marked the 20th double-double of his career and his first since November 27, 2019, taking in a win over Memphis when he had 13 best assists of his career. And it was the fifth game in Williams’s 15-plus-year career when he scored 30 or more points and 10 or more assists. Like Williams, Marcus Morris Sr. back to where he left off in Chicago, where he made five three-pointers in the fourth quarter and, together with Williams, had 26 points in the last period. Against Cleveland, Morris scored a season-high 23 points off the bench in 7-for-14 shots, including 4 for 6 from a 3-point range. And Patrick Beverley returned 20 action-packed minutes in his third game after missing eight games with right knee pain, earning 16 points to bring his career total to 4,000, an achievement he was proud of: 4K! he exclaimed, sipping a festive Bud Light during his post-game comments. For the record, Beverley also added six rebounds and five assists and a few characteristically dynamic defensive pieces. Cool lately, Luke Kennard also got off to a bit of his feet with 12 points on 4-for-9 shots. Despite four members of the Cavaliers scoring in double digits, Collin Sexton had 22 and Darius Garland added 20, like Cedi Osman, they were unable to gain ground after falling behind 32-24 in the opening period. The Clippers will wait to hear when Leonard and George are fit to return and, with or without them, will try to extend their winning streak against the Heat on Monday, against which LA came back from 18 points to win without George and Leonard on. Jan 28 in Miami. 30 & 10 for Sweet Lou @ TeamLou23 drops a season high in points and helps to @LAClippers to victory. pic.twitter.com/XZVBTFjSBj – NBA (@NBA) February 15, 2021







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos