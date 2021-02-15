Nik Bonitto is the best at creating pressure on WPF





When it came to putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2020, the Oklahoma Sooners had one of the best groups in the country. Nik Bonitto topped the list, he said Pro Football Focus‘rushed productivity. In fact, he had the highest number of any Big 12 conference attendee. His number was 14.6, teammate Ronnie Perkins was third in the conference at 10.3. If you compare them to Power Five schools, Bonitto was the second of the 64 schools that make up the Power Five. Perkins came in at number 11 overall. Isaiah Thomas didn’t score that high against all 64 teams, but he was fifth at the Big 12 Conference. He and Bonitto should be the main drivers of the Big 12 conference in 2021. When it came to printing percentage, Bonitto and Perkins were the top four in the country. The first comes in at number 1, according to PFF. Highest pressure% from five OLs last season: 1. Nik Bonitto – 26%

2. Tyreke Smith – 22%

3. Azeez Ojulari – 21%

4. Ronnie Perkins – 19% pic.twitter.com/C8ZEhH44m2 – PFF Concept (@PFF_College) February 13, 2021 For the Oklahoma defense with questions in their secondary sector, the pass rush will be key in 2021. Tre Brown, Tre Norwood, and possibly Brendan Raley-Hiles could all be gone. The only question is Raley-Hiles as both Brown and Norwood have signed up for the NFL draft. The former placed himself on the transfer portal and head coach Lincoln Riley hopes he can convince him to stay another year. The defense seems to have a lot of impact players on the edge of the line. Perrion Winfrey, Laron Stokes and Jalen Redmond will all return next year and should have their impact on the interior. Winfrey rushed 25 times a season ago and that was second place after Bonitto and Thomas.







