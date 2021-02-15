When the indoor courts are closed, players turn to Speakeasy Hockey

NORTHVILLE, NY One for a reason the hockey players drove down a dark road in the foothills of the Adirondacks on a recent Friday night in search of fresh ice.

The regulars knew where to go. Nine pairs of skates dangled from a clothesline above the platform of a gravel path, marking the entrance to the private property. Lights attached to trees lit a snow-covered lawn. Wood fired in an old barrel.

Christian Klueg welcomed the invited guests, players ranging from teens to over 50s, to his backyard hockey rink. For 27 years he had built smaller versions. But when he realized that indoor jobs in New York would be closed or have limited hours due to the coronavirus pandemic, he went all-in on upgrades. He drove 170 miles north to the Canadian border in December to purchase a 1987 Olympia ice renewal machine.

Its playing surface was 21 by 125 feet (an NHL rink is 85 by 200 feet), and it was enclosed by four-foot boards once used by a minor league team. Klueg held the reapplication machine next to a six-foot pile of firewood. Only one thing was missing when he picked up a stick and skated from his house to his dream job.