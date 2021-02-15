The what’s on the green list of Abu Dhabi …

If you’re looking for a place to stop and breathe in serene green scenes, Abu Dhabi’s HUGE network of parks is a pretty good place to start.

Take a walk, pack a picnic or read a book in the shade of an old ghaf tree – we take care of the park, you choose your recreation.

Keep in mind that government restrictions currently limit park capacity to 60 percent. So if your favorite park is full, you now have plenty of choices for plan B.

Umm Al Emarat Park

Not only is this a relaxed place for a little walk, oh no, this park offers great leisure facilities. There’s an amphitheater, petting zoo, open-air cinema, botanical garden, wisdom garden (because you’re never too zen to get wise) and a miniature train.

Mushrif area, park entry costs Dhs 10 per person. Located in Umm Al Emarat Park, ummalemaratpark.ae

Khalifa Park

This huge centrally located park has manicured grass and soothing water features. It also has an aquarium, a Maritime Museum, a library and its own splash park (Dhs50).

Khor Al Maqta, open 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM on weekdays (closes 11:00 PM on weekends), Dhs2 entry. khalifapark.com

Al Fay

Brand new and with some serious eco badge of honor. The park covers an area of ​​27,500 square feet of green abundance, with more than 2,000 plant species, and is designed to create a wooded environment. The high tree density combined with an innovative irrigation system means that it is a concept that requires 40 percent less water than traditional park setups. There are also sports facilities such as mini golf holes, table tennis, badminton, basketball, volleyball and football courts, skate zones and a climbing wall.

Al Reem Island, 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM. dmt.gov.ae

Corniche Parks (Family Park, Lake Park, Urban Park, Formal Park, Heritage Park)

There is a green patchwork quilt of award-winning ‘free to enter’ parks along Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, each with a slightly different theme. The Family Parks (1 and 2) have a variety of safe play areas (no men allowed without ‘children or women’ accompanied) with a fun mix of installations suitable for a wide range of ages. You’ll also find a skate park and sports fields for active escapades, a children’s pool and barbecue pits if you want to ‘make it a day’. Unsurprisingly, Lake Park combines its greenery with watery vistas, here too – a scenic park bridge perfect for profile photos and romantic boardwalks. Formal Park also has a lot going for it, apart from the plethora of places to park and chill, rec fans will find a maze and sports facilities including an outdoor gym. At the far eastern end of the Corniche, head to Heritage Park for views of the dhow harbor, fountains, play areas, picnic areas and buildings inspired by the country’s past.

The Galleria Al Maryah (Family Park, Sky Park and Sports Park)

There are a trio of rooftop parks available for free access at one of the city’s most beloved malls, The Galleria, in case you want to spend time shopping with a more grounded environment. Family Park is located on level two (south) near the food court and includes soft play, slides and climbing frames (although some facilities are temporarily closed). The Sky Park is on level four (south) and the sports park is on level two (north) next to the air-conditioned suspension bridge.

The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Sat through Wed 10am to 10pm, Thu and Fri 10am to midnight, free. Tel: (02) 493 7400, @check it now

Jubail Mangrove Park

Jubail Mangrove Park opened last January, offering visitors the opportunity to explore one of the region’s most fascinating natural habitats. Found nestled on a quiet spur of Jubail Island, Abu Dhabi – the mangrove park became an instant hit with locals, residents and tourists. It features a 2.3 km meandering promenade and is close to town. There are plenty of ways to explore this fascinating ecosystem, including ranger-led guided boardwalk (from Dhs50), kayak (Dhs100), and e-canoe trips (from Dhs80) of the mangroves.

Jubail Mangrove Park, Al Jubail Island (next to Saadiyat Island), Abu Dhabi, 8:00 am-7:30pm daily, Dhs15 for adult, Dhs10. Tel: (05) 63032423. park.jubailisland.ae

Delma Park

Delma Park, a ‘Green Flag’ certified park in the Al Nahyan area of ​​Abu Dhabi, is packed with active amenities such as tennis courts, a gym, climbing wall, rubber running track and a collection of smart play equipment for kids.

Open daily 8 am-11pm, toll free, Al Nahyan

Reem Central Park

This decent park on Al Reem Island offers four multi-sports courts, water features, a skate park, dining options (including 800 Pizza, Jelly Belly ice cream and Taqado) beach sports, canal walks and playgrounds. It also has a beautiful mural of the late great basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

Al Reem Island, daily from 6am to 11pm, reemcentralpark.com

Capital Park

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Corniche tower landscape, this oasis of green is a great place to hide from summer heat. Distinctive features are the main access road, a beautiful central water feature and an interior refreshment area.

Zone 1E8 opposite Corniche Hotel Abu Dhabi, daily from 8am to 11pm, free.

Al Khalidiya Park

One of the largest and oldest in the city, this emerald sprawling park is dotted with children’s play areas and is conveniently located in the heart of the city.

Al Khalidiyah, daily from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm, free

Hudayriyat

Last year, a brand new leisure and entertainment center opened on the island of Hudayriyat, which is full of great activities. Some are paid rides, such as the Circuit X skate park, splash park, and OCR Obstacle Course. Others, such as the bike parks, public beach, open-air gym, Heritage Walk, and over-water cycle path, are free.

Al Hudayriyat Island, times vary for each facility, hudayriyatisland.ae

Wathba Park

Close to the Al Wathba Wetland Reserve (which is also well worth a visit) along the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain road, lies Wathba Park. It has plenty of facilities for entertaining children, BBQ pits and is home to the huge Wathba Library.

Al Wathba, daily from 08:00 to 23:00, free

Yas Gateway Parks

Yas is probably best known for its theme parks, but it also falls pretty hard in the green park department. The Yas Gateway parks are a bit of a secret outdoor gem, rarely very busy and kept in pristine condition. They are divided into ‘North’ and ‘South’ sections, with a selection of indoor play areas for children in the north and group sports fields in the south. On both sides of the park are large open grassy areas perfect for an enthusiastic kick-around, an intense game of Frisbee or kite flying.

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Highway, Yas Island, open 24 hours, toll-free.

Al Rahba Park

Another award-winning and enjoyable Green Flag community park, Al Rahba offers some great children’s play areas and outdoor equipment. It is located a bit out of town, close to the E11 (Abu Dhabi – Dubai highway).

Al Rahba, E11, from 8:00 am to 11:00 pm, toll-free.

Other notable parks around Abu Dhabi

Sharea Park; Kathem Park; Rabdan Park; Al Shamkha Park; Baynona Park; Al Shahama; MBZ Park; Bani Yas Ladies Park; Musaffah Park; Al Bahia Park; New Airport Park; Old Airport Park; Al Waqin Park; Al Shuwaib Park; Bin Al Jesreen Park; and Al Basra Ladies’ Park.

Parks in Al Ain

Al Sulaimi Park; Nahil Park; Green Mubazzarah; and Al Aamerah Park.

Parks in Al Dhafrah

Madinat Zayed; Al Mirfa Park; Zayed Al Khair; and Sila Park.

