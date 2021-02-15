Australian Open: Home hopes as Barty rides into Melbourne’s quarter-finals





Ashleigh Barty

Image credit: AFP

Dubai: Ash Barty lightened the challenge of unseeded American Shelby Rogers with an impressive 6-3, 6-4 victory to reach the quarter-finals of the Australian Open for the third year in a row on Monday. The world’s No. 1 has tried to avert conversation that she could end Australia’s 43-year wait for a homegrown champion next Saturday, but she seemed to be the title contender in every way when she was the last eight entered without dropping a set. Rogers played quarter-finals at two Grand Slams and made a habit of upsetting high-ranking players, but she was unable to get enough of a grip on Barty’s serve to factor her high-quality returns. Barty hesitated for the first time with the win in sight, allowing Rogers to take back one of the two serve breaks she gave up in the second set, but the top seed set a quarter-final date two games later with Czech Karolina Muchova. Rafael Nadal

Image credit: AFP

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal said he played his best set of the tournament beating longtime nemesis Fabio Fognini as the world’s No. 2 fights back to fitness from a back injury. The Spaniard advanced to his 43rd Grand Slam quarter-final with his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Rod Laver Arena, which clashed with Stefanos Tsitsipas as fifth seed. Nadal has struggled with lower back tightness since arriving in Australia, but said he has started to increase his workload as the problem gets better. I played the first set, without a doubt, my best level in the tournament, said Nadal, who is on the hunt for his 21st major title and the only hold of the men’s record, which he currently shares with Federer. Well, it’s normal too, because I was able to practice for two days in a row. That makes an important difference. My physical condition needs to keep improving, but I think this race will help too. I have not been able to exercise properly for the past 19 days, he added. But yesterday I started to increase the amount of work on the training again, and today has been a positive win with some long points, so that helps for the next game. It is the 13th time that he has made the last eight in Australia, placing him in joint third place on the all-time list behind Roger Federer (15) and John Newcombe (14). The result keeps him on track to face Novak Djokovic in the final, as the Serbian, who has an abdominal injury, enters his 12th quarter-final after beating Milos Raonic on Sunday night. Excitement back Next up for Nadal is Tsitsipas, who earned a walkover when ninth seed Matteo Berrettini withdrew from their fourth round on Monday, also with a stomachache. Nadal said he was excited to face the Greek star and warned that he was starting to feel like his old self again. If we compare how I was five days ago and how I am the current situation, it’s different, and my perspective and excitement is completely different, he said. When he got into the game, Nadal held a 12-4 advantage over the flamboyant Fognini dating from 2013 and looked sharp, but it wasn’t the 34-year-old’s vintage tennis. He didn’t serve at his best, but bounced back well, creating 19 breakpoint opportunities, although he only converted six. Nadal raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set after beating some stunning winners. But the 33-year-old Italian rallied and broke back before Nadal immediately broke up again. The Italian saved three set points, but his resistance eventually crumbled after 46 minutes. In the second set, Fognini broke for 4-2 when Nadal fluffed a forehand. But Nadal broke back and broke again before finishing the set. He accelerated in the third set and raced to the finish when Fognini faded.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos