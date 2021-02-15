Mass. Girls HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 10: League tournaments dominate the last week of the season





Mass. Girls D1 Top 10 Rank Team * PR W. L. T. 1 St. Mary’s 1 12 2 3 2 Austin Prep 2 7 1 2 3 Arlington 3 7 0 2 4 Woburn 4 7 1 1 5 Duxbury 5 12 1 1 6 Billerica / Chelmsford 6 8 1 0 7 Waltham 9 5 0 1 8 Lincoln-Sudbury 10 7 1 2 9 Peabody / Lynnfield / North Reading NO 8 1 0 10 Shrewsbury NO 6 1 2 The final week of the shortened 2020-2021 season is upon us and will be dominated by league post-season tournament action, set up with the state tournaments suspended for this winter. This week’s HNIB News Massachusetts Girls Division 1 Top 10 features two new members. Most clubs took care of business in the past week to maintain their place in the rankings. # 1 St. Mary’s (12-2-3) and # 2 Austin Prep (7-1-2) will meet for the fourth time this season in a semifinal of the Catholic Central League on Wednesday. The Spartans sent Archbishop Williams into a quarter-final match on Saturday, while Cougars also advanced when their anticipated match with Bishop Feehan was called off because the Shamrocks were unable to play. # 3 Arlington (7-0-2) and # 4 Woburn (7-1-1) are expected to be the top two seeds in the upcoming Middlesex League-tournament after the season. The Spy Ponders defeated Belmont on Saturday (4-1) and will face the Marauders again on Monday in the regular season finale. The Tanners doubled Winchester (6-3) and will get their rival again on Monday. A third meeting between these two powers looms. # 5 Duxbury opened the game of the Patriot Cup with a 4-0 shutout win over Quincy / North Quincy. A semi-final is scheduled for Wednesday with the winner of Monday’s Hingham-Cohasset / Hanover competition. # 6 Billerica / Chelmsford (8-1-0) took out Andover and HPNA this week, concludes its regular season on Monday with a return game with HPNA and then plays against Andover or Methuen / Tewskbury in the final of the MVC Tournament this week at Tsongas Arena. # 7 Waltham (5-0-1) is still undefeated and will face Concord-Carlisle in Monday’s Dual County League Divsion 1 championship game. Fellow DCL Member # 8 Lincoln-Sudbury (7-1-2) has all been done for years after a solid campaign. The first newcomer of this week is Peabody / Lynnfield / North Reading (8-1-0) at # 9. PLNR avenged its only loss so far with a mid-week win over Winthrop. With no post-season tournament in the Northeastern Hockey League, it will be a busy week of regular season action for PLNR, starting with Beverly / Danvers Monday as they aim for a third consecutive league crown. Also new this week is Shrewsbury (6-1-2), which tied the unbeaten Algonquin 2-2 on Sunday-evening. The teams will also meet twice this week. TEAMS TO WATCH: Needham, Andover, Methuen / Tewksbury, Winthrop Gary Demopoulos has covered prep school hockey for the HNIB News for over 30 years and has been the editor of the HNIB News since 2005. A former sports journalist and news editor with the Woburn (MA) Daily Times Chronicle, he was the HNIB News’ principal reporter for Mens Prep School hockey since 1988, as well as women’s hockey, both at the prep school and high school levels. almost 20 years. Gary also helps organize and supervise HNIB’s many summer tournaments and festivals for scholars.







