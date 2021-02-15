Brilliant Barty sweeps into Melbourne’s quarter-finals





MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Ash Barty has been eyeing unseeded American Shelby Rogers’ challenge to reach the Australian Open quarter-finals for the third year in a row, with an impressive 6-3 6-4 win on Monday . The world’s number one has tried to stave off the conversation that she could end Australia’s 43-year wait for a homegrown champion on Saturday, but she seemed the title contender in every way when she was the last. eight entered without dropping a set. With no fuss until Thursday at the earliest due to the five-day blocking of the coronavirus in Melbourne and no Australian men left in the singles draw, Barty has the hopes of organizers and fans alike on her shoulders. Were not finished yet, said Barty, who lost in the semi-finals at her home Grand Slam last year. It’s exciting to be back in a Grand Slam quarter-final, especially here in Australia … but certainly not satisfied with where we were at the moment. We will keep chipping and trying to do the right things to get as far ahead as possible. The 24-year-old looked like she had all the means to maintain local interest in tennis for another five days as she pitted a quarterfinal against Czech Karolina Muchova. Rogers played quarter-finals at two Grand Slams and made a habit of upsetting high-ranking players, but she was unable to get enough of a grip on Barty’s serve to factor her high-quality returns. The Australian confused the direction of her service to defuse her opponents’ largest weapon – the American got only 61% of her proceeds in court – and used her struck forehands and trademark backhand slice with great success. I knew it would be vital to serve well tonight, Barty added. That was something I really wanted to focus on, just to give myself a chance to get more points under control. A break in serve for 3-1 after a long rally was enough for the 2019 French Open champion to win the first set in less than half an hour and she picked up two more to lead 5-1 in the second. Barty hesitated for the first time with the win in sight, but went to the big winners too early and allowed Rogers to take back one of the stoppages from the serve. The best seed grabbed her second chance to finish the game with both hands two games later, progressing as Rogers let fly a long backhand volley. Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, edited by Peter Rutherford and Pritha Sarkar

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos