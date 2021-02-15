Ready to hit the ice? Hockey Week Across America is back!





Time for the Puck Drop ~ The USA Hockeys Hockey Week across America! Hockey Week Across America, created to celebrate the sport and its athletes at all levels, is introducing the game to an even wider audience this week. Check out the Daily Themes for Hockey Week across America: Monday, February 15: Greeting to players

Tuesday February 16: Salute To Coaches and National Hockey Day

Wednesday February 17: Salute To Officials

Thursday February 18: Salute To Local Rinks

Friday, February 19: Wear your favorite Jersey day

Saturday February 20: try hockey day

Sunday, February 21: Celebrate the local day of hockey heroes Wondering how to get in on the action during Hockey Week across America? 1. Enjoy the big game The Nashville Predators will play at the Dallas Starts in Dallas, TX at the American Airlines Center at 7:30 pm on National Hockey Day, Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

View the full NHL game schedule here. 2. Participate in Try Hockey for Free Day on Saturday, February 20 at the Ford Ice Center in Antioch, TN. Click on this link, enter your zip code and sign up! https: //

www.tryhockeyforfree.com/#rinks 3. Retail therapy: With local restrictions still in place for larger events, one way to get your hockey fix this year is retail therapy, and this Williamson County company is ready to help you make this the best hockey season ever. Celebrate National Hockey Day with a 20% * discount on all hockey gear and equipment Play it

Again Sports ~ Brentwood on Tuesday February 16, 2021. They’ll carry everything you need to take to the ice, such as new and gently used helmets, shoulder pads, hockey pants, hockey sticks and many more from leading brands like Bauer and CCM, as well as used equipment from Reebok, Warrior and True Hockey. Be the first on the ice! Check out this ultimate hockey checklist:

1. High-quality helmet

2. Mouthguard

3. Neck protector

4. Shoulder pads

5. Elbow pads

6. Gloves

Practice Jersey

8. Hockey sticks

9. Hockey pants

10. Jock

11. Shin guards

12. Hockey socks

13. Comfortable skates, laces and protectors

14. Equipment bag

15. Practice Pucks

16. Hockey belt

17. Squeeze the water bottle Don’t miss a 20% * discount on all hockey gear and equipment at Play It Again Sports ~

Brentwood on February 16, 2021! (* Savings up to $ 100. Cannot be combined with other offers, discounts, or coupons). *** Consult your doctor before starting a new fitness routine. Feeling inspired? Leave a comment below about your hockey experience. Stop by and check out all of our NEW and gently used hockey options:

Play it again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

616-661-1107 Website:www.PlayItAgainSportsBrentwood.com

E-mail address: [email protected]

Facebook:playitagainbrentwood

Instagram:brentwoodpias Hours: Monday to Friday: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am to 6:00 pm; Sunday: 12 noon 5 pm Do you have a question for this Play it again Sports ~ Brentwoodfill in the form below:







