Winter Games Schaaf was appointed chairman of the USOPC Athletes’ Advisory Council





Bobsleigh Olympic Winter Games Bree Schaaf has been named the new Chairman of the Athletes Advisory Board of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC). The 40-year-old replaces table tennis player Han Xiao at the end of the Council’s four-year term. A new leadership team also includes wheelchair rugby player Chuck Aoki, a two-time Paralympic medalist and double cycling Paralympian Greta Neimanas as vice chairmen. Three-time Olympic swimming champion Tony Ervin, figure skater Mark Ladwig, and fencer Cody Mattern have all become municipal council representatives. Schaaf has been re-elected to the leadership group after serving as vice chair under Han since 2017. “First and foremost, I would like to thank all the athletes who have entrusted their support to this new leadership team,” she said. “This newly appointed group has vast experience supporting athletes’ rights, bringing the passion and integrity critical to the representation of athletes. “I also want to thank Han Xiao, our outgoing Chairman, for his tireless efforts to strengthen the role of the Council. “We have left a solid foundation that we will continue to grow for the benefit of the US Olympic and Paralympic athletes. “We look forward to continued athlete involvement and collaboration with all stakeholders for the benefit of American sport.” Schaaf first competed in skeleton before switching to bobsleigh and earning a spot at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She finished fifth in the two women event with Emily Azevedo. Greta Neimanas has been named as one of Getty Images’ two Vice Presidents After finishing her career, she has been active in sports management and spent six years as an athlete representative on the US Bobsled and Skeleton Federation Board. In April, she was announced as a program manager by campaign group Global Athlete, while also working as a commentator and analyst for NBC Olympics As well as Han, Olympic relay champion Moushaumi Robinson, Para cyclist Sam Kavanagh and rower Nick LaCava have also left the leader group after ending their spells as at-large members. Mattern will serve one more term in leadership, while Aoki, Neimanas, Ervin and Ladwig will leave their current roles. “We are grateful to Bree and Cody for continuing to serve the Athletes’ Advisory Council for another term, and we are pleased to welcome four new members who bring diverse perspectives and significant experience to the group,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of USOPC. “We thank the outgoing leadership for their work and dedication, and look forward to continuing our close partnership with the Athletes’ Advisory Council to ensure strong communication and collaboration with Team USA athletes as we advance the Olympic and Paralympic movements . “







