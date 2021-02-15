Connect with us

Fantasy Football Rankings, 2021 Off-Season: We rank 112 fantasy WRs as free agency approaches

3 mins ago

The best fantasy receivers of 2020 weren’t too surprising given that Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill led the way as many had predicted. But the biggest disappointment was Michael Thomas, who was dealing with injuries and an old Drew Brees, who also missed time with injuries. And with Brees likely to retire, Thomas is losing some of its shine on the way to 2021.

Here are my preliminary and free rankings of half ppr rankings for wide receivers:

Level 1

Adams and Hill remain at the top of the rankings through 2021, but DeAndre Hopkins is my No. 3 and Stefon Diggs is No. 4. Both had strong seasons in their first year with a new team, which is not an easy feat, even for such fantastic players. Their second season with their respective teams could be even better than their first.

Level 2

It looked like DK Metcaf was headed for a top 3 fantasy finish last season, but the Seahawks foul bogged down in the second half. Metcalf is right on the edge of the first and second rows, while Calvin Ridley, Thomas, AJ Brown, Allen Robinson, Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Justin Jefferson round out the second tier.

Robinson could go to Tier 3 if he lands in the wrong place in Free Agency, but for now he’s in Tier 2. This level has a lot of great receivers, which will probably move around the rankings quite a bit until we draft a draft.

Wide receiver rankings for 2020 half PPR fantasy football

RkNameTm
RkNameTm
1Davante AdamsGB
2Tyreek HillKC
3DeAndre HopkinsARI
4Stefon DiggsBUF
5DK MetcalfSEA
6Calvin RidleyATL
7Michael ThomasNO
8AJ BrownTEN
9Allen Robinson IICHI
10Keenan AllenLAC
11Chris GodwinTB
12Julio JonesATL
13Justin JeffersonMIN
14Kenny GolladayTHE
15Mike EvansTB
16Terry McLaurinUSED ​​TO BE
17Robert WoodsLAR
18Adam ThielenMIN
19Amari CooperOF THE
20CeeDee LambOF THE
21DJ MooreCAR
22Odell Beckham Jr.CLE
23Tee HigginsCHINA
24Diontae JohnsonPIT
25Cooper CoupLAR
26Will Fuller VLOVE
27Tyler LockettSEA
28DJ Chark Jr.JAC
29Brandon AiyukSF
30Tyler BoydCHINA
31Courtland SuttonTHE
32Brandin CooksLOVE
33JuJu Smith-SchusterPIT
34Jarvis LandryCLE
35Jerry JeudyTHE
36Deebo SamuelSF
37Chase ClaypoolPIT
38DeVante ParkerMY
39Robby AndersonCAR
40Marquise BrownBALL
41Corey DavisTEN
42Michael GallupOF THE
43Michael Pittman Jr.IND
44Laviska Shenault Jr.JAC
45Darius SlaytonNYG
46Jamison CrowderNYJ
47Curtis SamuelCAR
48TY HiltonIND
49Sterling ShepardNYG
50Marvin Jones Jr.THE
51Christian KirkARI
52John BrownBUF
53Mike WilliamsLAC
54Henry Ruggs IIILV
55Antonio BrownTB
56Jalen ReagorPHI
57Parris CampbellIND
58Mecole HardmanKC
59Cole BeasleyBUF
60Denzel MimsNYJ
61Allen LazardGB
62Emmanuel SandersNO
63Preston WilliamsMY
64Yes’Marr ChaseFA
65Anthony MillerCHI
66Darnell MooneyCHI
67AJ GreenCHINA
68Julian EdelmanBORN
69Nelson AgholorLV
70KJ HamlerTHE
71Devonta SmithFA
72Russell GageATL
73Sammy WatkinsKC
74Randall CobbLOVE
75Breshad PerrimanNYJ
76Jakobi MeyersBORN
77James WashingtonPIT
78Golden TateNYG
79Bryan EdwardsLV
80N’Keal HarryBORN
81Hunter RenfrowLV
82Marquez Valdes-ScantlingGB
83DeSean JacksonPHI
84From JeffersonLAR
85Tim PatrickTHE
86Josh ReynoldsLAR
87Jaylen WaddleFA
88Tre’Quan SmithNO
89Miles BoykinBALL
90Keke CouteeLOVE
91Zach PascalIND
92Rashard HigginsCLE
93Andy IsabellaARI
94Gabriel DavisBUF
95Tyron JohnsonLAC
96Steven SimsUSED ​​TO BE
97Scotty MillerTB
98Donovan Peoples-JonesCLE
99Keelan Cole Sr.JAC
100Larry FitzgeraldARI
101Dede WestbrookJAC
102Rondale MooreFA
103John RossCHINA
104Danny AmendolaTHE
105Travis FulghamPHI
106Alshon JefferyPHI
107Antonio Gandy-GoldenUSED ​​TO BE
108Greg WardPHI
109Kendrick BourneSF
110Quintez CephusTHE
111Jalen HurdSF
112Tyrell WilliamsLV

