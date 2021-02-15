Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings, 2021 Off-Season: We rank 112 fantasy WRs as free agency approaches
The best fantasy receivers of 2020 weren’t too surprising given that Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill led the way as many had predicted. But the biggest disappointment was Michael Thomas, who was dealing with injuries and an old Drew Brees, who also missed time with injuries. And with Brees likely to retire, Thomas is losing some of its shine on the way to 2021.
Here are my preliminary and free rankings of half ppr rankings for wide receivers:
Level 1
Adams and Hill remain at the top of the rankings through 2021, but DeAndre Hopkins is my No. 3 and Stefon Diggs is No. 4. Both had strong seasons in their first year with a new team, which is not an easy feat, even for such fantastic players. Their second season with their respective teams could be even better than their first.
Level 2
It looked like DK Metcaf was headed for a top 3 fantasy finish last season, but the Seahawks foul bogged down in the second half. Metcalf is right on the edge of the first and second rows, while Calvin Ridley, Thomas, AJ Brown, Allen Robinson, Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Justin Jefferson round out the second tier.
Robinson could go to Tier 3 if he lands in the wrong place in Free Agency, but for now he’s in Tier 2. This level has a lot of great receivers, which will probably move around the rankings quite a bit until we draft a draft.
Wide receiver rankings for 2020 half PPR fantasy football
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|Rk
|Name
|Tm
|1
|Davante Adams
|GB
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|3
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|4
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|5
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|6
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|7
|Michael Thomas
|NO
|8
|AJ Brown
|TEN
|9
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|10
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|11
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|12
|Julio Jones
|ATL
|13
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|14
|Kenny Golladay
|THE
|15
|Mike Evans
|TB
|16
|Terry McLaurin
|USED TO BE
|17
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|18
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|19
|Amari Cooper
|OF THE
|20
|CeeDee Lamb
|OF THE
|21
|DJ Moore
|CAR
|22
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|23
|Tee Higgins
|CHINA
|24
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|25
|Cooper Coup
|LAR
|26
|Will Fuller V
|LOVE
|27
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|28
|DJ Chark Jr.
|JAC
|29
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|30
|Tyler Boyd
|CHINA
|31
|Courtland Sutton
|THE
|32
|Brandin Cooks
|LOVE
|33
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|34
|Jarvis Landry
|CLE
|35
|Jerry Jeudy
|THE
|36
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|37
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|38
|DeVante Parker
|MY
|39
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|40
|Marquise Brown
|BALL
|41
|Corey Davis
|TEN
|42
|Michael Gallup
|OF THE
|43
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|44
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|45
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|46
|Jamison Crowder
|NYJ
|47
|Curtis Samuel
|CAR
|48
|TY Hilton
|IND
|49
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|50
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|THE
|51
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|52
|John Brown
|BUF
|53
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|54
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|55
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|56
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|57
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|58
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|59
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|60
|Denzel Mims
|NYJ
|61
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|62
|Emmanuel Sanders
|NO
|63
|Preston Williams
|MY
|64
|Yes’Marr Chase
|FA
|65
|Anthony Miller
|CHI
|66
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|67
|AJ Green
|CHINA
|68
|Julian Edelman
|BORN
|69
|Nelson Agholor
|LV
|70
|KJ Hamler
|THE
|71
|Devonta Smith
|FA
|72
|Russell Gage
|ATL
|73
|Sammy Watkins
|KC
|74
|Randall Cobb
|LOVE
|75
|Breshad Perriman
|NYJ
|76
|Jakobi Meyers
|BORN
|77
|James Washington
|PIT
|78
|Golden Tate
|NYG
|79
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|80
|N’Keal Harry
|BORN
|81
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|82
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|83
|DeSean Jackson
|PHI
|84
|From Jefferson
|LAR
|85
|Tim Patrick
|THE
|86
|Josh Reynolds
|LAR
|87
|Jaylen Waddle
|FA
|88
|Tre’Quan Smith
|NO
|89
|Miles Boykin
|BALL
|90
|Keke Coutee
|LOVE
|91
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|92
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|93
|Andy Isabella
|ARI
|94
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|95
|Tyron Johnson
|LAC
|96
|Steven Sims
|USED TO BE
|97
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|98
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|99
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|JAC
|100
|Larry Fitzgerald
|ARI
|101
|Dede Westbrook
|JAC
|102
|Rondale Moore
|FA
|103
|John Ross
|CHINA
|104
|Danny Amendola
|THE
|105
|Travis Fulgham
|PHI
|106
|Alshon Jeffery
|PHI
|107
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|USED TO BE
|108
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|109
|Kendrick Bourne
|SF
|110
|Quintez Cephus
|THE
|111
|Jalen Hurd
|SF
|112
|Tyrell Williams
|LV
