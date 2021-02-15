Fantasy Football Rankings, 2021 Off-Season: We rank 112 fantasy WRs as free agency approaches





The best fantasy receivers of 2020 weren’t too surprising given that Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill led the way as many had predicted. But the biggest disappointment was Michael Thomas, who was dealing with injuries and an old Drew Brees, who also missed time with injuries. And with Brees likely to retire, Thomas is losing some of its shine on the way to 2021. Here are my preliminary and free rankings of half ppr rankings for wide receivers: Level 1 Adams and Hill remain at the top of the rankings through 2021, but DeAndre Hopkins is my No. 3 and Stefon Diggs is No. 4. Both had strong seasons in their first year with a new team, which is not an easy feat, even for such fantastic players. Their second season with their respective teams could be even better than their first. Level 2 It looked like DK Metcaf was headed for a top 3 fantasy finish last season, but the Seahawks foul bogged down in the second half. Metcalf is right on the edge of the first and second rows, while Calvin Ridley, Thomas, AJ Brown, Allen Robinson, Keenan Allen, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Justin Jefferson round out the second tier. Robinson could go to Tier 3 if he lands in the wrong place in Free Agency, but for now he’s in Tier 2. This level has a lot of great receivers, which will probably move around the rankings quite a bit until we draft a draft. Wide receiver rankings for 2020 half PPR fantasy football Rk Name Tm Rk Name Tm 1 Davante Adams GB 2 Tyreek Hill KC 3 DeAndre Hopkins ARI 4 Stefon Diggs BUF 5 DK Metcalf SEA 6 Calvin Ridley ATL 7 Michael Thomas NO 8 AJ Brown TEN 9 Allen Robinson II CHI 10 Keenan Allen LAC 11 Chris Godwin TB 12 Julio Jones ATL 13 Justin Jefferson MIN 14 Kenny Golladay THE 15 Mike Evans TB 16 Terry McLaurin USED ​​TO BE 17 Robert Woods LAR 18 Adam Thielen MIN 19 Amari Cooper OF THE 20 CeeDee Lamb OF THE 21 DJ Moore CAR 22 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE 23 Tee Higgins CHINA 24 Diontae Johnson PIT 25 Cooper Coup LAR 26 Will Fuller V LOVE 27 Tyler Lockett SEA 28 DJ Chark Jr. JAC 29 Brandon Aiyuk SF 30 Tyler Boyd CHINA 31 Courtland Sutton THE 32 Brandin Cooks LOVE 33 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT 34 Jarvis Landry CLE 35 Jerry Jeudy THE 36 Deebo Samuel SF 37 Chase Claypool PIT 38 DeVante Parker MY 39 Robby Anderson CAR 40 Marquise Brown BALL 41 Corey Davis TEN 42 Michael Gallup OF THE 43 Michael Pittman Jr. IND 44 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC 45 Darius Slayton NYG 46 Jamison Crowder NYJ 47 Curtis Samuel CAR 48 TY Hilton IND 49 Sterling Shepard NYG 50 Marvin Jones Jr. THE 51 Christian Kirk ARI 52 John Brown BUF 53 Mike Williams LAC 54 Henry Ruggs III LV 55 Antonio Brown TB 56 Jalen Reagor PHI 57 Parris Campbell IND 58 Mecole Hardman KC 59 Cole Beasley BUF 60 Denzel Mims NYJ 61 Allen Lazard GB 62 Emmanuel Sanders NO 63 Preston Williams MY 64 Yes’Marr Chase FA 65 Anthony Miller CHI 66 Darnell Mooney CHI 67 AJ Green CHINA 68 Julian Edelman BORN 69 Nelson Agholor LV 70 KJ Hamler THE 71 Devonta Smith FA 72 Russell Gage ATL 73 Sammy Watkins KC 74 Randall Cobb LOVE 75 Breshad Perriman NYJ 76 Jakobi Meyers BORN 77 James Washington PIT 78 Golden Tate NYG 79 Bryan Edwards LV 80 N’Keal Harry BORN 81 Hunter Renfrow LV 82 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB 83 DeSean Jackson PHI 84 From Jefferson LAR 85 Tim Patrick THE 86 Josh Reynolds LAR 87 Jaylen Waddle FA 88 Tre’Quan Smith NO 89 Miles Boykin BALL 90 Keke Coutee LOVE 91 Zach Pascal IND 92 Rashard Higgins CLE 93 Andy Isabella ARI 94 Gabriel Davis BUF 95 Tyron Johnson LAC 96 Steven Sims USED ​​TO BE 97 Scotty Miller TB 98 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE 99 Keelan Cole Sr. JAC 100 Larry Fitzgerald ARI 101 Dede Westbrook JAC 102 Rondale Moore FA 103 John Ross CHINA 104 Danny Amendola THE 105 Travis Fulgham PHI 106 Alshon Jeffery PHI 107 Antonio Gandy-Golden USED ​​TO BE 108 Greg Ward PHI 109 Kendrick Bourne SF 110 Quintez Cephus THE 111 Jalen Hurd SF 112 Tyrell Williams LV

