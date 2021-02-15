The closure of the Fair Oaks Tennis Center will confuse the players

When the City of Dallas Park and Recreation Department closed it Fair Oaks Tennis Center (FOTC) January 1, dozens of tennis players and students of the game felt stranded. From children’s classes to women’s tournaments to weekend recreation, the center and courts kept tennis beginners active and progressed in their game.

Erin Miller says she’s now scrambling to find a place for her son to pursue the sport he has come to love. Royal Oaks Country Club is accessible, but not in its budget. Other jobs in the city are tricky for busy moms with kids in multiple activities.

Fair Oaks is so close, so it was really easy to get ourselves and our kids there, Miller says. The location was a major reason why many people started taking the classes, as most of us are working mothers.

In the fall of 2020, Miller found Curtis Reese, a tennis pro who founded Reese Racquet Sports and began teaching the center’s afternoons and evenings. Her son enjoyed it so much that she recruited 9 friends from her neighborhood Forest Meadow to sign up as a group.

I had always wanted to try tennis, Miller says, and Curtis wanted to make sure working moms and dads could take lessons. We all had so much fun that we plan to play games in the fall.

The Fair Oaks courts remain open for free play, but Reese says the loss of the tennis center is sad for the neighborhood.

There is a great deal of community interest in having a tennis facility in the Lake Highlands area. I taught mothers and children at Moss Haven, Merriman Park and Forest Meadow area without any marketing efforts in other Lake Highlands neighborhoods. The traffic increase to Fair Oaks has been significant so I know with some marketing power and good programming in the facility it would be successful.

Robb Stewart, Lake Highlands representative on the Dallas Park Board, says flooding and not lack of interest are causing the centers to close.

The problem with the Fair Oaks Tennis Center is the whole building north of town. The floods have gotten worse in recent years. [FOTC Director] Donny Rains would lose much of April and May, and it took his tournament business. He just couldn’t operate profitably because of the floods. It is too expensive to maintain a tennis facility at that location. Every time we get 3 quarters of an inch of rain, new damage is done. And every time a new home is built in Frisco, the problem is a little bit worse. When we were kids, they were all cotton fields in the north. Now it is all paved and the water flows past White Rock Creek to Lake Highlands.

Reese and Stewart agree that a solution could be to convert some Fair Oaks tennis courts Pickleball. Reese is qualified to teach the popular court sport and the city regularly receives requests for more access.

It’s the most popular tennis court in the country, Stewart says, and one tennis court can make 4 for Pickleball. People can play up to their 80s. They can even play while sitting. It is a good sport to develop hand-eye coordination.

Pickleball began in 1965 at the home of Joel Pritchard in Washington State, who later served in Congress and as Lieutenant Governor. After a round of golf with friends, legend says, his family and guests planned to play badminton, but couldn’t find a shuttle. They improvised with a perforated plastic ball and plywood paddles, and the new game was born. There is some dispute as to whether they named their creation after the family dog, or whether Pickles was named after the game. To convert tennis courts into Pickleball, the Dallas City crews would have to resurface and re-equip the courts and install various nets.

Reese, who lives in Lake Highlands and was the director of Pickleball at Royal Oaks before starting his own company, says he enjoys teaching and playing the game as much as any other tennis court. Above all, he wants families to get out and get moving, especially during the pandemic.

Pickleball and tennis are great COVID-friendly outdoor activities, he says. What struck me the most about Fair Oaks is that no one realized the place was even open. It wouldn’t take much effort to publicize it, and I know the community wants to use Fair Oaks.

You can communicate with Reese about classes through his website hereYou can reserve the courts at Fair Oaks on the City of Dallas website here