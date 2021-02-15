Eye in the UAE in the T20 cricket league

Image: Chris Whiteoak & The National

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) who launched the unique T10 cricket format in 2017, is now all set to move to the larger franchise-based T20 cricket competition a la the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket competition

thenationalnews.com sources stated that the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the governing body for the UAE competition, has announced that the competition will be held soon, with dates in December 2021 and January 2022.

The T10 Competition is a 10-over format cricket league in the UAE, launched and owned by the T Ten Sports Management, and the competition has been approved by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB)In T20 competition, a team may throw 20 overs each, one of which is more than six balls for both sizes.

United Arab Emirates cricket board is the official governing body of cricket sport in the United Arab Emirates. United Arab Emirates cricket board is representative of the United Arab Emirates at the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is an associate member and has been a member of that body since 1990.

The ECB in a statement recently sent out, Exclusive T20 competition is sanctioned by the Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence and ECB Chairman Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan to Dubai Sports City

An avid cricket fanatic, Sheikh Nahyan was instrumental in bringing and hosting the 2020 edition of IPL in the UAE

We are delighted to launch our own T20 Competition, which we believe will bolster the growth and popularity of cricket in the UAE, Dr. Tayeb Kamali, an ECB member, said.

The ECB said the UAE league will follow the same blueprint of successful franchise competitions around the world as the IPL Pakistani Super League (PSL) Australian Big Bash (BBL) Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and many others.

ECB sources further said the modalities of the competition were still being worked out with plans for six franchises initially and stakeholder finalization within a month.

We will complete the ownership process within a month, an ECB official confirmed.

It is expected to be similar to others T20 franchise team owners, top international cricketers, big business executives and Bollywood stars will be in the running to own and negotiate the six new franchise teams for the best players in the industry.

thenationalnews.com sources further stated that the ECB’s announcement came on the heels of the recent Abu Dhabi T10 conclusion, in which several UAE players fared well alongside the stars of the global game.

The ECB hopes it will T20 competition will give Emirates players a similar platform to the Northern Warriors team’s domestic cricketer Muhammed Waseem in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. Waseem had ripped off half a century in just 12 balls and proved himself to be among the best.

We also envision that UAE players will continue to thrive through such opportunities as they continue to make their mark on the international scene, Kamali said.

The T20 competition was mooted in the Emirates in 2018 with several of the world’s best cricketers, such as Eoin Morgan (Irish-born cricketer who leads the England cricket team in limited overs cricket), AB de Villiers (South African cricketer) and Andre Russell (Jamaican cricketer ), which was recruited to play in a league that would become known as the UAE T20x in December 2018.

The entire plan was dropped a month before it was due to start, when only two of the five planned franchises were bought.

The following ECB proposal for a T20 tournament in 2020 derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic

The board faces the challenge of finding a window to play the competition on the international cricket calendar, packed with other franchise cricket tournaments during the winter season.

The T10 which is usually played in November and December was played from the end of January to the beginning of February this year (January 28th until February 6th, 2021). Likewise, during the winter season, T20 events in Bangladesh and Australia usually take place in December and January.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman, ECB, commented: We see this competition as another important addition to our growing tournament calendar. Emirates cricket and the UAE have a proven history of identifying and embracing initiatives that support the success of the game as well as encourage and develop homegrown talent.

Robin Singh (former Indian cricketer), the national team coach who also plays the Director of Cricket, UAE, was exuberant about the fitness level of his players.

What was nice to see in the (T10) tournament was that people weren’t afraid when they played it against the big boys. That’s a really great sign, Singh cheered.

The former Indian all-rounder aimed for his team’s qualification for both the 50-over and T20 World Cups, and demands total physical fitness from its players.

A determined Singh added, I am here to win. It is not just about competing. I’ve said this over and over when we practice or play. We are not here to compete, we are here to win. Simple as that.

He continued: You don’t get any accolades for your second place. Not really. You achieve nothing to come second. We must focus on being the No. 1 associated country in the future. That is the first step. It’s a process and it will take time. It takes a year or two, Singh explained.

He closed by saying, But I want to get people’s attitude where, when they come here, we’re just as good as anyone else. These things only happen when we train hard, play good cricket and play against better opponents. We should be able to win.

