Sports
Eye in the UAE in the T20 cricket league
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) who launched the unique T10 cricket format in 2017, is now all set to move to the larger franchise-based T20 cricket competition a la the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket competition
thenationalnews.com sources stated that the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the governing body for the UAE competition, has announced that the competition will be held soon, with dates in December 2021 and January 2022.
The T10 Competition is a 10-over format cricket league in the UAE, launched and owned by the T Ten Sports Management, and the competition has been approved by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB)In T20 competition, a team may throw 20 overs each, one of which is more than six balls for both sizes.
United Arab Emirates cricket board is the official governing body of cricket sport in the United Arab Emirates. United Arab Emirates cricket board is representative of the United Arab Emirates at the International Cricket Council (ICC) and is an associate member and has been a member of that body since 1990.
The ECB in a statement recently sent out, Exclusive T20 competition is sanctioned by the Minister for Tolerance and Coexistence and ECB Chairman Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan to Dubai Sports City
An avid cricket fanatic, Sheikh Nahyan was instrumental in bringing and hosting the 2020 edition of IPL in the UAE
We are delighted to launch our own T20 Competition, which we believe will bolster the growth and popularity of cricket in the UAE, Dr. Tayeb Kamali, an ECB member, said.
The ECB said the UAE league will follow the same blueprint of successful franchise competitions around the world as the IPL Pakistani Super League (PSL) Australian Big Bash (BBL) Caribbean Premier League (CPL), and many others.
ECB sources further said the modalities of the competition were still being worked out with plans for six franchises initially and stakeholder finalization within a month.
We will complete the ownership process within a month, an ECB official confirmed.
It is expected to be similar to others T20 franchise team owners, top international cricketers, big business executives and Bollywood stars will be in the running to own and negotiate the six new franchise teams for the best players in the industry.
thenationalnews.com sources further stated that the ECB’s announcement came on the heels of the recent Abu Dhabi T10 conclusion, in which several UAE players fared well alongside the stars of the global game.
The ECB hopes it will T20 competition will give Emirates players a similar platform to the Northern Warriors team’s domestic cricketer Muhammed Waseem in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament. Waseem had ripped off half a century in just 12 balls and proved himself to be among the best.
We also envision that UAE players will continue to thrive through such opportunities as they continue to make their mark on the international scene, Kamali said.
The T20 competition was mooted in the Emirates in 2018 with several of the world’s best cricketers, such as Eoin Morgan (Irish-born cricketer who leads the England cricket team in limited overs cricket), AB de Villiers (South African cricketer) and Andre Russell (Jamaican cricketer ), which was recruited to play in a league that would become known as the UAE T20x in December 2018.
The entire plan was dropped a month before it was due to start, when only two of the five planned franchises were bought.
The following ECB proposal for a T20 tournament in 2020 derailed by the Covid-19 pandemic
The board faces the challenge of finding a window to play the competition on the international cricket calendar, packed with other franchise cricket tournaments during the winter season.
The T10 which is usually played in November and December was played from the end of January to the beginning of February this year (January 28th until February 6th, 2021). Likewise, during the winter season, T20 events in Bangladesh and Australia usually take place in December and January.
Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman, ECB, commented: We see this competition as another important addition to our growing tournament calendar. Emirates cricket and the UAE have a proven history of identifying and embracing initiatives that support the success of the game as well as encourage and develop homegrown talent.
Robin Singh (former Indian cricketer), the national team coach who also plays the Director of Cricket, UAE, was exuberant about the fitness level of his players.
What was nice to see in the (T10) tournament was that people weren’t afraid when they played it against the big boys. That’s a really great sign, Singh cheered.
The former Indian all-rounder aimed for his team’s qualification for both the 50-over and T20 World Cups, and demands total physical fitness from its players.
A determined Singh added, I am here to win. It is not just about competing. I’ve said this over and over when we practice or play. We are not here to compete, we are here to win. Simple as that.
He continued: You don’t get any accolades for your second place. Not really. You achieve nothing to come second. We must focus on being the No. 1 associated country in the future. That is the first step. It’s a process and it will take time. It takes a year or two, Singh explained.
He closed by saying, But I want to get people’s attitude where, when they come here, we’re just as good as anyone else. These things only happen when we train hard, play good cricket and play against better opponents. We should be able to win.
Stay tuned Coliseum for the latest updates over locations business news Coliseum is committed to building the best global community of executives and professionals in sports and entertainment venues and creating better and more profitable locations.
Join the only one Global alliance for sports venues and connect to stadiums, arenas and experts from around the world. Apply for membership Bee coliseum-online.com/alliance and make use of the 365Coliseum Business
«Previous news: Premier League clubs are digging as vaccination sites
»Next news: Few fans in Wimbledon as the UK virus strain
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]