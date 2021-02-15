Madden Stream Picks: Top DraftKings Fantasy Football DFS Goals, Values ​​for February 15th

The NFL continues to prepare for what already was and should continue to be a fascinating and exciting low season. While Monday Night Football has been idle for a few months, the DraftKings Dream Stream is set to roll with another full day of six Madden sims, including three games on the classic version starting next Monday at 6pm ET. The first matchup on that slate is the San Francisco 49ers who took to virtual Heinz Field to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup of two solid defenses. At 8:00 p.m. ET in prime time, the Seattle Seahawks host the Denver Broncos in one of the few matchups we’ve yet to see at Madden 21, and we wrap up the night with a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills in virtual upstate New York.

As with all of these Madden Sims, it’s important to know that each selection is unaffected by COVID-19 opt-outs, injuries, suspensions, or illness and that the top rated options are placed at the top of the depth charts. The roster for each team includes all player moves that took place prior to Week 1 of this season and uses the Madden 21 ratings from Week 1 of this season.

For more details you can find the game settings, depth charts, skills and X factors for each team in Madden 21, along with the upcoming schedule on the Madden Stream info pageThere were a few tweaks to the X factors and Superstars in the last December update, so check it out depth maps of each team

look at the daily DraftKings Madden Stream matches lobby with paid contests for real cash prizes now available in addition to free contests. Each simulation is played computer versus computer via an online Madden Stream with Madden 21. In this format you can enjoy watching the game stream on the DraftKings YouTube channel the DK Live app (download here) or here in this post.

Imagine DraftKings Fantasy football setups here: Madden Stream $ 5K Monday Night Special [$1K to 1st] and your FREE fantasy football lineups here: Madden Stream $ 250 FREE Contest

Quarterback

Stud

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings, $ 6,900 There are two stud QBs to choose from on this list, and given their recent track records, I’m leaning towards Allen above Russell Wilson ($ 7,300). Allen gets a good match against the Vikings, against whom he averaged 19.6 DKFP in his two previous Madden sims, and he’s been playing well since getting a boost for his superstar attributes in EA Sports’ December update. Allen has produced more than 17 DKFP in 12 straight simulations, averaging 21.4 DKFP per match over that period. In contrast, Wilson was kept below 15 DKFP in six of his past seven sims. Although both have high ceilings, Allen makes more sense for this nice salary in a favorable matchup.

Other option Russell Wilson ($ 7,300)

Value

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, $ 6,000 Outside of those two elite options, there aren’t really any options that inspire much confidence in the QB pool for this slate. Jimmy G does have some advantages, however, and has really taken off in these Madden sims. He’s thrown 54 touchdowns in 43 sims, including at least one score in six consecutive sims with a total of nine during that period. The two best games on that run were against the Falcons, whom he defeated for DKFP 23.4 and DKFP 24.92. The Steelers are a much more formidable enemy, but they can be defeated by speed routes. Garoppolo and the 49ers won their first sim against Pittsburgh 13-7, but the QB only got 13.32 DKFP. He needs multiple passing touchdowns to be a good game as he doesn’t add a lot of hasty production, but I think there’s a good chance he can beat the San Francisco secondary with George Kittle ($ 5,300) on it middle or a speed trail of Deebo Samuel ($ 5,300) from the slot.

Other option Drew Lock ($ 5,400)

Run back

Stud

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills, $ 8,000 While the Bills have an elite secondary in Madden 21, they have been defeated by RB opponents, preparing Cook well to produce another big game. The X factor superstar has had a total of 50 touchdowns in his 42 sims, while averaging 90.8 rushing yards and 33.0 receiving yards per sim. He also averages 3.9 catches per game which gives him a PPR safety net and also raises his ceiling a bit. He had nine catches for 63 yards en route to DKFP 29.6 in his first Madden 21 sim against the Bills and also posted DKFP 18.3 in the rematch. The Vikings usually build their entire game plan around Cook, and again he should be used heavily in this matchup. It is the most expensive piece on the slate, but it offers too high a ceiling for it to pass.

Other option Raheem Mostert ($ 7,400)

Value

Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos$ 4,000 Usually, powerbacks are only good fantasy options if they have a touchdown vultures or some other role in addition to their goal-line duties, but Hyde has been very involved with the Seahawks sims in Madden 21 as they play so much without performing any force formations, even performing regularly at involve game. Hyde has averaged 2.4 catches for 19.4 yards in addition to his 13.4 rushing yards per sim, and he has found the end zone 10 times in his 39 games. He has at least 5.0 DKFP in three consecutive sims and hit double digits against the Panthers, Jets, Browns and Vikings in his past nine sims. There is a risk that his involvement will be too limited against the Broncos, but at just $ 4K, it’s a great game for saving salary and still getting some production in addition to the ability to spend more elsewhere.

Other options Phillip Lindsay ($ 6,000), Jaylen Samuels ($ 5,400)

Wide receiver

Stud

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers, $ 6,400 Smith-Schuester is one of the many WR1s in Madden 21 that get most of their work out of the slot machine. He’s been involved with these sims on a regular basis, although he hasn’t hit monster games as often as he did in Madden 2020 due to a decrease in Ben Roethlisberger’s QB play ($ 6,300). JuJu is still the safest stud play at WR on this slate, due to its steady PPR production. He has an average of 5.1 catches per game and has at least four catches in nine consecutive sims, including seven games with double digit DKFP. He had six catches for 66 yards and 12.6 DKFP in his first matchup with the 49ers and by going to the slot, he should avoid too much coverage from X-factor superstar Richard Sherman.

Other options Adam Thielen ($ 5,700), Stefon Diggs ($ 5,600)

Value

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers, $ 5,300 Samuel is another WR1 that works out of the slot and gets a lot of goals as a result. He averaged 4.2 catches for 55.8 yards per sim and hit the end zone 12 times in 42 games. While he hasn’t scored as many touchdowns as JuJu, Samuel has achieved more than 9.0 DKFP in four consecutive times and had 11.2 DKFP the last time he took on the Steelers. He’s not quite the breeding stallion Smith-Schuster is, but he’s a solid mid-range option with a good top end and relatively low risk.

John Brown, Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings, $ 4,200 The Bills WR2 is very cheap on this slate, but it does bring a high ceiling due to its speed and potential deep threat against the Vikings. Brown has at least three catches in seven of his last eight sims and would make a total of 100 receptions in Madden 21 if he gets three catches in this match. He averaged 2.4 catches for 31.7 yards per sim, but was better than recently thanks to Allen’s upgrades. Brown could be a bull’s eye, but it’s hard to pass him by at barely over $ 4K, as I think the Bills will score a good number of points against the Vikings in the nightcap.

Other options Jerry Jeudy ($ 5,200), Tajae Sharpe ($ 4,600), Phillip Dorsett II ($ 3,400)

Tight ending

Stud

Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. San Francisco 49ers, $ 5,000 Ebron has had a touchdown in each of his two most recent sims and is now down to a team-high 20 receiving touchdowns in his 43 Madden 21 sims. Ebron had 10.4 DKFP in his previous matchup with San Francisco and has hit a double digit DKFP in 10 of his past 12 matches. He should also be able to bid about that much in his matchup, and I think he’s a little more reliable than George Kittle ($ 5,300) because of the match Kittle will have with Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Other option George Kittle ($ 5,300)

Value

Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, $ 4,000 The Seattles defense is great at forcing turnovers and making big plays, but it can also be defeated by defeating opponents. Fant has been very boom-or-bust, but he has the great speed to start a huge game, as he did with 33.7 DKFP in the Madden Holiday Season. He hasn’t had a monster game like this lately, but he’s had at least four catches in nine of his past 11 games, so the potential is there. He’s more risky than Ebron or Kittle, but has a similar ceiling in this matchup.

Other option Greg Olsen ($ 4,600)

DST

Stud

Seahawks DST vs Denver Broncos, $ 3,300 Seattles’ defense was on a different level during these Madden 21 sims, with 7.6 DKFP per game. In 44 sims, the Seahawks have scored nine defensive touchdowns, while forcing 46 turnovers and stacking exactly 100 bags. The Seahawks weren’t up against the Broncos in Madden 21 yet, but they should be able to attack Drew Lock ($ 5,400) and force him into mistakes.

Value

Steelers DST vs San Francisco 49ers, $ 3,100 The Steelers don’t have JJ Watt (yet), but do have his brother TJ, who is an X-factor Superstar that creates a lot of pressure. The Steelers defense enforced 33 turnovers in 43 sims, while scoring seven defensive touchdowns and accumulating 88 sacks. The Steelers don’t quite have the track record of success that the Seahawks have, but they were one of the second lines of defense in these sims and can be a solid linchpin if you’re trying to differentiate your lineup from the chalk.

Imagine DraftKings Fantasy football setups here: Madden Stream $ 5K Monday Night Special [$1K to 1st] and your FREE fantasy football lineups here: Madden Stream $ 250 FREE Contest

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game in the game.

I am a promoter at DraftKings and also an avid fan and user (my username is Z. Thompson) and sometimes play on my personal account in the games I advise on. While I have given my personal opinion of the games and strategies above, they do not necessarily reflect the opinion (s) of DraftKings and I may also use other players and strategies than what I recommend above. I am not an employee of DraftKings and do not have access to non-public information.