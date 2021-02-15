Wildcat Wrap: Alejandro Reguant breaks Arizona’s tennis record for the most singles wins

Editor’s Note: With so many sports happening this spring, we’re going to be relaunching the Wildcat Wrap, a weekly recap that will focus on the Arizona programs we can’t cover regularly, but are certainly worthy of recognition. .

The No. 24 ranked Arizona tennis team of Arizona swept New Mexico State in two meetings Sunday as the senior Alejandro Reguant broke the program record for the most career wins of Spring and singles (75) by winning one doubles and two singles. With the victories, Arizona moves up to 7-1 in the season.

Reguant, a fifth-year senior, leads a Wildcats team that will become one of the top programs in the Pac-12 this spring. Arizona has already taken a win on a top 25 schedule against Pepperdine and could grab another top 25 win next Friday if the Wildcats host No. 23 Texas Tech.

I am very happy with the team, said Reguant, before I was showered. We’ve been doing the work since the fall. Everyone but one was here in the fall, working every day, day after day. Same here in the spring.

Ladies tennis

The women’s tennis also took a win this week, beating the Grand Canyon 4-3.

After dropping a doubles and singles, Arizona had to win four of the five remaining games and did just that. Jelena Lukic Abby Amos and Gitte Heynemans all won in straight sets while Talya Zandberg ended the game with a three-set win

With the win, Arizona slides to 6-1 ahead of a road trip to Kansas and Kansas State this weekend.

Athletics

Several track and field athletes posted winning performances when Arizona put on a strong show at the Texas Tech Shootout this weekend.

Samantha Noenning broke a 9-year school record in the shot put with a throw of 18.25 m (59-10.5). Her throw was the best NCAA rating in the country through Saturday and earned her the win.

Shannon Meisberger ran a 1: 19.60 in the 600-meter race, the best time in the NCAA to date. Meisberger earned a personal best, smashing Ruth Waithera-Nganga’s previous school record of 1: 21.52 38 years ago.

That was huge, head coach Fred Harvey said, according to ArizonaWildcats.com. As coaches, our expectations are for that level of performance. Track and field numbers just don’t lie so we can see they were capable and it was really exciting to see they actually get their name on the books.

Also on the women’s side, Alyssa Blockburger won the 800m with a personal best of 2: 10.46, while Lillian Lowe won the high jump competition with a clearance of 1.76m (5-9.25).

Israel Oloyde gave the Wildcats men a win with a school, reaching a record weight of 22.87 m (75-0.5).

Ladies golf

A trio of women’s golf underclassmen competed in the two-day, three-round Lamkin Invitational in San Diego, with two places in the top 10.

Therese Warner shot 4-over-par in a tie for fifth place, which is her best finish in her career. Gile Bite Starkute shot 10-over-par in a tie for 10th place. Maya Benita placed 50th in her second collegiate event ever.

Therese played solid this week under tough conditions, head coach Laura Ianello told the school’s athletic site. The golf course played difficult, and we saw a lot of progress in her game this week, especially with her putting. Gile also showed a lot of promise today with her 2-over-par score. I foresee some great things for our team and hopefully some victories too.

Arizona kicks off its spring season in earnest on Monday when it competes in the three-day Sun Devil Winter Classic in Scottsdale. Yu-Sang and Vivian Hou are back with the schedule, making the Wildcats an instant contender for any event the sisters compete in.

Vivian is the best amateur golfer in the world according to the World Amateur Rankings, while Yu-Sang was a WGCA Second-Team All-American last season.