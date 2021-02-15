Ankita Das and Shamini Kumaresan start with victories





Former champions recorded victories on Monday in their opening games in the group stage of the 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships.

Former champions Ankita Das and Shamini Kumaresan put on a great show to get one step closer to making it to the women’s singles main draw on 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships that started on Monday. At the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula, the Indian table tennis players barely broke a sweat to book their opening wins in the group stage. London’s Olympian Ankita Das of 2012 was clubbed in Group 1 in the qualifying stages and recorded a 3-1 victory – 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 11-8 – more than Ananya Dubey from Chhattisgarh. 27-year-old Ankita Das takes over Seema kumari from Bihar on Tuesday, with a win that guaranteed her a place in the main tournament. Shamini Kumaresan meanwhile enjoyed a straightforward match against Odisha Yoshita Jammula with an 11-5, 11-2, 11-4 victory which put her in handy to make it to the main tournament. 2010 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Shamini Kumaresan takes on Delhis Lakshita Narang in her last game of the next qualifying round. The 82nd edition of the Senior National Table Tennis Championships will be held in a biosafety center and this time, matches will be held in the singles category only. The women’s event, which started Monday, has more than 150 entries with the top 16, based on the combined national and international rankings, and was given instant access to the main tournament. The remaining table tennis players are divided into 48 groups of four athletes, each playing once against each other in a round-robin format. The group stopper at the end of the qualifying tournaments qualifies for the main tournament. Indian table tennis player Manika Batra is the top ranked player in the mix, while others looking to the crown are also the defending champions Sutritha Mukherjee among other things. Top 8 women’s rankings: 1. Manika Batra (PSPB), 2. Sutirtha Mukherjee (Har), 3. Ayhika Mukherjee (RBI), 4. Sreeja Akula (RBI), 5. Krittwika Sinha Roy (PSPB), 6. Anusha Kutumbale (TTFI), 7 Prapti Sen (Ben A), 8. Kaushani Nath (RSPB).

