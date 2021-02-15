Big Takeaway: Hsieh Destroys The Usual Prejudice Of Professional Players | TENNIS.com

Playing as someone you’d see in your local courts is a common response to the sight of Hsieh Su-Wei on TV.

It is true that the resident of Taiwan does not look or act like most professional tennis players. She’s 57 and 126 pounds, and she doesn’t try to intimidate anyone with a confident strut or multiple fist pumps and screams per game. Once the point starts, it is even more unorthodox. She hit both sides with two hands, there’s not much knee bend or upward thrust in her service, and she barely bothered to take those little adjustment steps she was always reminded of. After a game is over, Hsieh doesn’t sound like most pros either. When asked about her upcoming quarterfinal with Naomi Osaka, she said, ‘She’s probably going to hit me on the track.

At the same time, I don’t know about you, but I’ve never seen anyone near me play tennis like Hsieh. I have never seen anyone take an 80mph ground from their opponent and casually deflect them into the corner for a winner, or divert him into an impossibly sharp corner on the crosscourt, or get under it at the last minute with a perfectly disguised dropshot, or come up with a new angle from the center of the track. I see absolutely no one closing points with volleys as compact and flawless as hers.

Perhaps, as my friend and colleague Joel Drucker suggested on Twitter this week, recreational players should try to be a bit more like Hsieh. Maybe we shouldn’t automatically tell kids to drop their second hands on their forehand when they reach a certain age. Or teach everyone to base their games on the killer Western grip forehand. Or discourage the use of different spins and speeds from one shot to another.

That said, not everyone or no one? HasHsiehs hands and hand-eye coordination; there is a purity to the way the ball comes off her racket. She makes everything in tennis unnecessary outside the contact between ball and string. Power, speed, footwork, mechanics: who cares if you can time the ball the way she does?

That’s not to say her success was easy. In Melbourne, Hsieh at 35 is the oldest player in the Open Era to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time. Obviously, it took her longer than usual for her to use her potential and get the most out of her natural abilities. She first learned the game from her father, far from the world’s most famous academies.



We always go from south to north, back to south, to go everywhere to try and play tennis, she said Saturday. It was not easy, because there is no national tennis center in Taiwan. Not many people have experience. There is limited information we get.

The fact that Hsiehs game developed relatively unknown allowed her to play as she wanted. But it also left her without much support system when she joined the tour as a teenager.

Sometimes I go to the tournament, I don’t have anyone to warm up, she said. I’m more concerned about how you’re going to survive the game today, I hope I’m not playing really bad on the field because I couldn’t warm up.

Former pro Paul McNamee was a fan of her game and couldn’t believe she was outside the Top 300. He intervened to offer a more professional hand.

Before I work with him I have a lot of time alone so I have no information [from] other people. So I have no idea where my game is. Hence, it is not that easy to improve or discover.

McNamee helped bring structure and much more success to Hsieh’s career. But he is careful not to crush her free and creative mind. McNamee toldWTA Insiderthis week that when Hsieh doesn’t feel it, her practice session can last two or three shots, and that she’s gone over three years without resting her racket again. For this year’s Australian Open, she had her first rest period since the start of last season.

This is what makes Hsieh’s success so satisfying, and it’s so exciting to watch her do her thing. For decades we have seen the pros radically change their rackets after every ninth match. We’ve heard them talk about how hard they work 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We’ve seen them get more intense with their fist pumps and screaming on the track, and more careful and scripted in the interrogation room. There’s something liberating about watching Hsieh blow up all our preconceptions about what a tennis player needs to do to succeed, and how to act and play. It’s a lesson that extends to our life outside of court, you can, simply put, be yourself.

Even when Osaka ‘hits her on the court’ in the quarter-finals, Hsieh has brought much-needed magic to the start of the tennis season.

“I think I’ll just stay the same,” she said of her approach to the game on Tuesday. Have fun, try to be positive. If I don’t win, I hope the quarantine ends soon. [so] I can enjoy a bit.

Hsieh is far from a recreational player, but she has enough to teach us all.